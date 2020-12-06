Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Seattle Sounders will be looking at their sound record at home in the playoffs for inspiration as they host Minnesota United in the MLS Western Conference final. A high-flying Minnesota won't be deterred by no such past records though and will be looking to carry forward their excellent form into the final.

Minnesota United are undefeated in their last ten games. They have registered back-to-back 3-0 wins in their last three games and have kicked into their best shape and form at the right time after having finished fourth on the MLS Western Conference table.

Emmanuel Reynoso and Kevin Molino have been excellent for the Loons of late and if they can keep their good defensive form up, Seattle Sounders are going to have a difficult time grinding out a positive result.

However, Seattle Sounders have a lot of experience when it comes to clutch situations and they are looking to make it to their fourth MLS Cup appearance in five years when they take on Minnesota United for the first time this season.

They will be aware of the fact that they are going to need to step it up when they take to Lumen Field against a charged up Minnesota United side after just about scraping through against FC Dallas in the MLS Cup Conference semi-final.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United have squared off nine times till date. Seattle Sounders have been the superior side in the past, winning six of the nine games. Minnesota United have registered two wins while one match has ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides met was in October last year and Seattle Sounders won the game 1-0.

Seattle Sounders form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Minnesota United form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Team News

For Seattle Sounders, Brad Smith is a doubt for this one with a strain on his right adductor. Gustav Svensson is also a doubt after suffering a contusion on his right hip.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Gustav Svensson and Brad Smith

Suspensions: None

Tyler Miller and Luis Amarilla will only return next season for the Loons. Ike Opara is also not medically cleared to compete.

Injuries: Tyler Miller, Luis Amarilla and Ike Opara

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Predicted Lineups

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Jones, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Métanire, , Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper; Jan Gregus, Osvaldo Alonso; Ethan Finlay, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Robin Lod

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Prediction

Seattle Sounders finished above Minnesota United on the Eastern Conference table and have remained relatively consistent over the course of the season. Minnesota United, however, have been in great form of late and have been scoring a lot of goals and conceding very few.

Seattle Sounders have the home advantage and teams are aware of the fact that beating them at Lumen Field is quite a task. But the form they're in, the Loons might just be the unit to do it.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-2 Minnesota United