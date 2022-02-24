Seattle Sounders vs Motagua prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

The Seattle Sounders welcome Motagua to the Lumen Field for the second-leg round of 16 fixture of the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday.

The first-leg tie ended in a goalless draw last week, so the game is still very much open.

The hosts play their opening fixture of the MLS 2022 regular season on Sunday, so they might choose to start some of their key players from the bench in this game.

Motagua played out a third stalemate in a row in their league action, so are not in the greatest form heading into this game.

Seattle Sounders vs Motagua Head-to-Head

This will be the second competitive meeting between the two sides. With the first leg ending in a goalless draw, both sides will be out to score their first goals in this fixture on Thursday.

Seattle Sounders form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-D

Motagua form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W

Seattle Sounders vs Motagua Team News

Seattle Sounders

João Paulo did not get visa clearance ahead of the first leg and as a result, arrived late to the training camp. He missed the first leg and, having joined the training, might be in contention to start here.

Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva and Jimmy Medranda were missing in the squad for the first leg with injuries and are expected to be ruled out here as well.

João Paulo, Xavier Arreaga and Nouhou Tolo have received permanent resident status in the USA, so three more spots have opened up in the hosts' roster for international players.

Injured: Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: João Paulo

Suspended: None

Motagua

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side here. Denil Maldonado is the only absentee as he remains ineligible to play at this stage of the competition.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Denil Maldonado

Seattle Sounders vs Motagua Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-5-1): Stefan Frei (GK); Kelyn Rowe, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan; Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Reed Baker-Whiting, Obed Vargas, Léo Chú; Raúl Ruidíaz

Motagua Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonathan Rougier (GK): Carlos Melendez, Marcelo Pereira, Omar Elvir, Denil Maldonado; Wesly Decas, Jonathan Nuñez, Diego Auzqui; Roberto Moreira, Ivan Lopez, Ángel Tejeda

Seattle Sounders vs Motagua Prediction

Both sides failed to impress in the first leg, with Motagua being wasteful in front of the goal and the Sounders recording just one shot on target. The hosts were without a win in the pre-season but are expected to step up in the home game.

While the first leg failed to produce any goals, the hosts should be able to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Motagua

