Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Seattle Sounders will host San Jose Earthquakes at the CenturyLink Field on Thursday. Seattle Sounders are second on the MLS Western Conference standings while San Jose Earthquakes are at the bottom.

Portland Timbers avenged their 3-0 loss from a couple of weeks back by beating the Sounders 2-1 in their last game on Sunday. Seattle Sounders have the chance to go atop the Western Conference table with a win against the Earthquakes and are currently two points behind Sporting Kansas City but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Earthquakes are yet to win after their impressive showing in the MLS is Back tournament where they reached the quarter-finals. Since then, they've conceded nine goals and scored just four from three games .

Sounders' head coach Brian Schmetzer has urged his attackers to take more responsibility after their defeat against Portland Timbers.

"Games like this are challenging to write about, to think about, to assess because when you look at the two goals [conceded], I might say those were goals that are uncharacteristic of a good Sounders defensive team,"

"But the other half of the equation, and the thing we have to also discuss is did we do enough in the attacking half of the field? Because look, sometimes your defense is not going to have a good night and so you have to have the other guys that are playing in front of them do the job in the attacking half of the field."

"A super strike from Kelvin Leerdam!" ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/2r4Zq1Nq1F — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 8, 2020

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes have clashed 30 times in the past. The Sounders have the upperhand and have won 13 of those matches. Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes have won 11. Six games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two teams squared up was in the MLS is Back tournament when they played out a 0-0 draw.

Seattle Sounders form guide: L-W-W-D-L

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Gustav Svensson will be sidelined for the third straight MLS game. Other than that, the Sounders have a full squad to choose from.

Injuries: Gustav Svensson

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

San Jose Earthquakes have no injuries heading into the game and all their players are fit and available.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted Lineups

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI: Stefan Frei; Joevin Jones, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Kelvin Leerdam; Joao Paulo, Gustav Svensson; Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan; Raul Ruidiaz

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI: Daniel Vega, Tommy Thompson, Guram Kashia, Alanis, Nick Lima, Jackson Yueill, Judson, Vako, Cristian Espinosa, Andres Rios, Hoesen

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Seattle Sounders are looking to bounce back after their loss against Portland Timbers. San Jose Earthquakes showed positive signs in their draw against Colorado. However, Seattle Sounders are expected to take all three points this time around.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes