Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Seattle Sounders host San Jose Earthquakes in their last MLS regular season clash of the year, with both team already assured of a spot in the Conference Playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on November 20.

San Jose Earthquakes have made a late push into the playoffs, with ten points in their last five games, and will be looking for their third win in a row, when they take the field at CenturyLink Field on Sunday evening.

The Quakes are likely to finish in the eighth and last playoff spot in the Western Conference, which would give them an away playoff clash against the conference leaders in the first round.

However, this season has been peculiar in that the conference leaders have not always looked unbeatable.

Seattle Sounders are a case in point. They have led, or been close to leading the MLS Western Conference for the majority of the season, but now, they come into their last regular season match having won only one of their last six matches.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have won 12 of the 32 games they have p[laid against San Jose Earthquakes, losing 11 of those games. Nine matches between the Quakes and Sounders FC have ended in draws.

#SEAvSJ Memories ✨



Jordan Morris runs right by all of them! pic.twitter.com/B0mDjg9R8F — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) November 7, 2020

Advertisement

Seattle Sounders form guide: D-W-L-D-D

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Seattle Sounders will continue to be without Danny Leyva and Jimmy Medranda, who are still injured.

Injured: Danny Leyva, Jimmy Medranda

Suspended: None

For San Jose Earthquakes, Danny Hoesen is ruled out, as he is yet to recover from a groin injury. Jackson Yueill is suspended after he picked up a red card in their last game, which they won against Los Angeles FC.

Injured: Danny Hoesen

Suspended: Jackson Yueill

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Brad Smith, Shane O'Neill, Yeimar Gomez, Kelvin Leerdam; Joao Paulo, Jordy Delem; Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan; Raul Ruidiaz

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): JT Marcinkowski; Tommy Thompson, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima; Judson; Carlos Fierro, Andres Rios, Siad Haji, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Despite the table showing Seattle Sounders in a better position, we are predicting a San Jose Earthquakes win in this game, simply based on the current form of the two sides.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-3 San Jose Earthquakes