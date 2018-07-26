Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shillong Lajong FC’s Bobby Nongbet wins AIFC Youth Coach of the Year award

Rachel Syiemlieh
CONTRIBUTOR
News
83   //    26 Jul 2018, 18:24 IST

Bobby Nongbet (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Bobby Nongbet (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

The Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC), a recognized body of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), has conferred the Youth Coach of the Year award on Shillong Lajong FC coach Bobby Nongbet in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Nongbet, who was in charge of the senior team before Alison Kharsyntiew took over, was lauded for his work with the club's junior team that won the 2017-18 edition of the Under-18 Youth League after beating Kerala Blasters in the final.

The accolade also highlights Nongbet’s contribution to the club’s youth development programme.

Nongbet hails from Shillong in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya. Under him, the Shillong Lajong colts won the under-15 Manchester United Premier Cup India Champions in 2010.

The 37-year-old is also responsible for producing players like Nim Dorjee Tamang, Samuel Shadap, Zodingliana and Shaiborlang Kharpran in the SLFC Academy.

On receiving the award, Nongbet said: "I would like to thank the AIFC and the AIFF for this award. This initiative certainly will lift the spirit and motivation of India's coaches in the country to work harder. It serves as a good recognition for efforts put by the club in working with the youths. I dedicate this award to my immediate technical support staff Aibok Kharpran and Milan Nongkhlaw.”

"I would like to thank the management and staff for their continuous support. Special mention must be made to Lajong faithfuls who have been motivating us from the beginning. And last but not the least, Larsing Ming Sawyan for his belief and concentration on youth development," Nongbet added.

Among the other awardees were Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory who was adjudged the Coach of the Year for leading his side to their second ISL title in the 2017-18 season and head coach of the Indian U-17 women's national team, Shukla Dutta, who was deemed the Coach of the Year for winning the second edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL).

Topics you might be interested in:
Shillong Lajong Football Club Indian Football
Rachel Syiemlieh
CONTRIBUTOR
U-18 Youth League: East Bengal and Shillong Lajong...
RELATED STORY
U-18 Youth League: Shillong Lajong and Aizawl FC win...
RELATED STORY
U-18 Y-League: Shillong Lajong dominate Kerala Blasters...
RELATED STORY
U-18 Y-League : East Bengal and Shillong Lajong inch...
RELATED STORY
U-18 Y-League : Kerala Blasters and Shillong Lajong...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018: Mohun Bagan vs Shillong Lajong FC,...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18: NorthEast United FC in close talks with...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018 : FC Pune City vs Shillong Lajong,...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018 : Mohun Bagan vs Shillong Lajong, 5...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018: FC Pune City vs Shillong Lajong...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us