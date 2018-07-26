Shillong Lajong FC’s Bobby Nongbet wins AIFC Youth Coach of the Year award

Bobby Nongbet (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

The Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC), a recognized body of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), has conferred the Youth Coach of the Year award on Shillong Lajong FC coach Bobby Nongbet in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Nongbet, who was in charge of the senior team before Alison Kharsyntiew took over, was lauded for his work with the club's junior team that won the 2017-18 edition of the Under-18 Youth League after beating Kerala Blasters in the final.

The accolade also highlights Nongbet’s contribution to the club’s youth development programme.

Nongbet hails from Shillong in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya. Under him, the Shillong Lajong colts won the under-15 Manchester United Premier Cup India Champions in 2010.

The 37-year-old is also responsible for producing players like Nim Dorjee Tamang, Samuel Shadap, Zodingliana and Shaiborlang Kharpran in the SLFC Academy.

On receiving the award, Nongbet said: "I would like to thank the AIFC and the AIFF for this award. This initiative certainly will lift the spirit and motivation of India's coaches in the country to work harder. It serves as a good recognition for efforts put by the club in working with the youths. I dedicate this award to my immediate technical support staff Aibok Kharpran and Milan Nongkhlaw.”

"I would like to thank the management and staff for their continuous support. Special mention must be made to Lajong faithfuls who have been motivating us from the beginning. And last but not the least, Larsing Ming Sawyan for his belief and concentration on youth development," Nongbet added.

Among the other awardees were Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory who was adjudged the Coach of the Year for leading his side to their second ISL title in the 2017-18 season and head coach of the Indian U-17 women's national team, Shukla Dutta, who was deemed the Coach of the Year for winning the second edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL).