I-League 2017: Shillong Lajong re-sign Aiborlang Khongjee

The 29-year-old has had two spells previously with Shillong Lajong.

by Press Release News 01 Mar 2017, 14:36 IST

Khongjee started off his career at Shillong Lajong

Shillong Lajong football club have confirmed the re-signing of former captain, Aiborlang Khongjee for the Hero I-League 2016-17 season. Khongjee has begun his practice session with the team in Shillong and will likely be available from the next home game on Saturday, 4th March, against East Bengal FC.

The Meghalaya lad last played for Mumbai City FC in the 2016 Indian Super League helping the team to reach the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old has made several appearances for the Indian national team and also won the SAFF Championship in 2015-16.

Khongjee who began his career in Indian Football at Lajong in 2005 has been widely applauded for his skilful abilities in the back four as well as in the defensive midfield position. He has also mentioned before that he owes a great deal to the Club who have given him the opportunity to play in the big stage that has seen him grow into a very successful professional football player. He would also like to see many more talents from the state playing in the Indian senior national team and also in the I-League clubs in the future.

He is the second Lajong product after Rocus Lamare to play for the Indian National team.

Aibor further said, “I am happy to be back in Lajong this year for the third consecutive I-league season. The team is currently doing well and it is very nice to see many youngsters playing very good football. I will do everything I can to help the team finish in good position this season and I wish to see all the fans come out to support us in the remaining matches at home.”

Head coach Thangboi Singto said, “Aibor’s presence will surely help strengthen our young and talented defence. I hope that he will contribute to the team by giving good performances and be a mentor to our young players.”

Aibor Khongjee brings with him a wealth of experience that will certainly be a great boost to the young Lajong squad who he understands extremely well and we wish him the best for the season.