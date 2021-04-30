Create
SJ Earthquakes vs D.C. United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Cristian Espinoza will be in action for SJ Earthquakes against D.C. United
Ume Elvis
Modified 14 min ago
Preview

SJ Earthquakes will welcome D.C. United to PayPal Park on Sunday, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 3-1 victory over FC Dallas. Oswaldo Alanis, Cristian Espinoza and Cade Cowell were all on the scoresheet for the Quakes.

D.C. United suffered a 1-0 defeat away to the New England Revolution. Brendan Hines-Ike turned into his own net in the 48th minute to give the hosts all three points.

SJ Earthquakes currently sit seventh in the Western Conference table, while D.C. United are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

SJ Earthquakes vs D.C. United Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 28 occasions in the past and the San Jose Earthquakes have a marginally better record.

The California outfit have 11 wins to their name, while D.C. United were victorious in 10 previous games. The two sides shared the spoils in seven draws.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2019 when goals in each half from Chris Wondolowski and Luciano Acosta saw parity restored at fulltime in a 1-1 draw.

Both sides have won one and lost one of their two league games so far and will be looking to embark on a consistent run.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: W-L

D.C. United form guide: L-W

SJ Earthquakes vs D.C. United Team News

SJ Earthquakes

The hosts have two players ruled out through injury. Luciano Abecasis (thigh) and Marcos Lopez (leg) are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for head coach Matias Almeyda.

Injuries: Luciano Abecasis, Marcos Lopez

Suspension: None

D.C. United

The visitors have a raft of injuries ahead of the trip to the west coast. Chris Odoi-Atsem (knock), Michael DeShields (knock), Jose Yordy Reyna (hamstring) and Kevin Paredes (knock) are all ruled out.

Furthermore, Bill Hamid, Paul Arriola and Felipe Martins are also sidelined with Hernia, thigh and ACL problems respectively.

There are no suspension problems for D.C. United.

Injuries: Bill Hamid, Paul Arriola, Felipe Martins, Michael DeShields, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Jose Yordy Reyna, Kevin Paredes

Suspension: None

SJ Earthquakes vs D.C. United Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski (GK); Paul Marie, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson; Jackson Yueill, Eric Daian Remedi; Carlos Fierro, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Cade Cowell

D.C. United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Chris Seitz (GK); Joseph Mora, Tony Alfaro, Fredric Brillant, Brendan-Hines Ike, Julian Gressel; Yamil Asad, Junior Moreno, Russell Canouse, Edison Flores; Erik Sorga

SJ Earthquakes vs D.C. United Prediction

The hosts are slight favorites in this tie but D.C United have what it takes to get a positive result away from home.

However, the injury crisis in the visitors' camp means that they will not be at full-strength and we are predicting a victory for the SJ Earthquakes.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 D.C. United

Published 30 Apr 2021, 22:50 IST
MLS 2021 San Jose Earthquakes Football DC United Football Predictions
