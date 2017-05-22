Plan B: Why football needs skills beyond the pitch

With the competition, there is a glaring need for employability in football to diverge beyond just playing.

by Sukhvinder Singh Opinion 22 May 2017, 15:16 IST

It’s imperative to develop skills apart from those that’ll help on the pitch

We have heard enough stories about how footballers had a premature end to their playing careers and the subsequent challenges that they face to sustain and in some cases survive. That is the stark reality that can hit a player not only because of physical injuries but also due to declining level of performances. I fondly remember one of my favourite India U19 players who I thought would go on to attain the same glory that Jeje or even Sunil Chhetri achieved.

Branco Cardozo had a difficult phase during his move to Bengal and unfortunately, the India U19 striker never could recover from the aftermath of the physical injury and the pressures of the professional football world especially in football crazy Kolkata. The nation could not see the true potential of this star in the making.

Stepping down to the lower levels of the football pyramid, there is an army of aspiring footballers who are training hard to make a mark. Unfortunately, only a small percentage of this group would go on to become professional footballers and even if they do the career lasts another 15 years at tops. Knowing that football was the only skill that the players focus on, a substantial number of players hit a wall. And it’s a wall that not only can block them but can come crashing down like a career threatening double-footed tackle.

Football is still evolving in the country and the number of teams offering employability to the players is still limited. Hence, even the players with good talent can find themselves sitting on the sidelines. The glory and the fame for a few have definitely overshadowed the underbelly of the ‘sleeping giant’ which has begun to stir.

There is a need for the professional and amateur constituencies of Indian football to realise that there has to be a plan B. An alternate opportunity that could protect them against the dynamics of the beautiful game that could take ugly turns.

It is at these times that the entire campaign of Skill India is being talked about. Creating employability for the citizens by offering them an opportunity to build relevant skills that have a demand in the industry. Let’s take a bit of inspiration from this and see if this could tackle our own football problem.

Most certainly, the primary skill development for the players is on the pitch but there is enough time and opportunity for the young enterprising population to hone their skills in an alternate area that could hopefully help them when they need it. Even for a successful player, the post-retirement is a concerning phase in life. These are interesting times in sports where opportunities are growing within the sports related technical and non-technical vocations such as coaching, support staff functions, match analysis as well as turf technology.

I have seen footballers with a passion for design, automobile, music and even arts. A bit of timely guidance and encouragement can lead to the unearthing of talents that can be beyond football and beyond imagination.

This literature would be incomplete without stressing the importance of the academics. A footballer is an intelligent being who makes split second decision and programs himself to the tactics of the teacher. A bit of similar effort can create brilliant student in the school. In turn, academics and a sharper mind can make a footballer better to adapt to the strategies and methods of the team.

