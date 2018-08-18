Soccer star Carlos Vela on Heineken Rivalry Week, moving to Los Angeles, and more

Carlos Vela playing with the Los Angeles FC against the Los Angeles Galaxy

A professional footballer -- or soccer player, if you are an American fan -- currently playing for the MLS' Los Angeles FC, Carlos Vela started his professional career with the Mexican club Guadalajara. He joined the Premier League club Arsenal in 2005, which he remained affiliated with through 2012. Vela next moved over to Real Sociedad, which was his home club until last year.

To say the least, 2018 has been a big year for Carlos Vela. Beyond playing with the LAFC during its inaugural season -- scoring 8 goals -- Vela was on Mexico's team during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in addition to being an MLS All-Star Captain.

In advance of the upcoming annual MLS Heineken Rivalry Week, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vela -- who led his new team to a surprising second place in the Western Conference -- about life in Los Angeles and more. Vela can be followed on Twitter via @11carlosv, while the LAFC keeps a home online at www.lafc.com.

So far, what has been your highlight of 2018? Was it the World Cup?

Carlos Vela: It's difficult to say one moment. Of course, it was the moment against Germany, the first game of the World Cup -- against the champions -- was a big day for us. Of course, we don't finish the World Cup like we expect, but this game was really good.

How did the opportunity to work with Heineken come about?

Carlos Vela: I think sponsors like that are important for the league, for the club. They are trying to make this league better and we are happy to work with Heineken. In the future we can be one of the best leagues in the world, so that's the way we have to work.

Do you have a favorite variety of Heineken?

Carlos Vela: Yes, of course.

Prior to signing with LAFC, had you spent a lot of time in Los Angeles?

Carlos Vela: Yeah, I visited Los Angeles a lot of times because when you play in Europe, and you have family [nearby], you want to come close to home. I spend the most time in Cancun, in Miami, in L.A. I have a lot of friends here because there's a lot of Mexicans in the city, so I came to Los Angeles a lot of times before I signed with the club. It was one of the reasons I came here because I know the city and I know how happy I can be there.

How long had it been discussed you being the first player signed to LAFC? Was that something that took months to decide?

Carlos Vela: It was really quick because I was in the pre-season with Real Sociedad, working like normal, like every year. My agent called me like, "I have a big opportunity for you. I know you are dreaming of coming to the MLS in a good city." When he said L.A., I said, "Don't talk anymore. Let's do it."

You are known to be a big basketball fan. Now living in Los Angeles, are you more into the Clippers or the Lakers?

Carlos Vela: Lakers, for sure. Now with LeBron [James], there's no time to question which team is the best in the city.

Basketball aside, how do you like to spend your free time? Any surprising hobbies?

Carlos Vela: No, I'm a normal person. I have my family, kid, so I go to the cinema, the park to play with my kid, go shopping, restaurants -- normal life. I want to try to be like one guy of my age. I don't feel like anything special because I play soccer... I feel like I'm a normal guy and I do normal things like everybody does.

Is there something you wish more people knew about Carlos Vela?

Carlos Vela: I'm really happy to be a normal guy. When I am in my free time, somebody comes asks me for a photo or to sign, sometimes I don't like [it] because I want to enjoy [time] with family and my friends. I feel like one more guy in the place... When I'm working I don't have problems, I take a picture and it's okay. But on my day off I want to be like you and any person.

Finally, Carlos, any last words for the kids?

Carlos Vela: Thank you for following and supporting me. If you wanna play soccer like me or other players, you have to work hard, train every day like it's the last day to do it. It's not easy, you have to work and sometimes your dreams can come true.