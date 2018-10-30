×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

South United FC adds 4 new players to its squad

South United
CONTRIBUTOR
News
19   //    30 Oct 2018, 00:37 IST

Riswanali in action
Riswanali in action

Bengaluru, 29 October 2018: South United Football Club have completed the signings of Riswanali (Striker), Kishori (Striker), Sharukh Rahman (Central Midfielder), and Shinu Siluvapillai (Centre Back). It’s a mix of players with potential and quality to match the ambition of South United FC.

Speaking on the signings, Director of South United Football Club, Sharan Parikh, said, “We are delighted to bring Riswan, Shinu, Kishori, and Sharukh on board. They bring a fresh outlook to our squad that we hope will serve us well in the upcoming season. Our goal will be to help them grow and develop at South United.”

The new players and the new head coach Miquel Llado have begun the season well. The Spanish coach spoke about his vision for the team and how he saw these players in the mix, saying, “The style of football we want to play at South United Football Club is challenging and technical. We want to have the ball and command the play.”

“From what we’ve seen in training these boys will help us refine that style. They’re full of potential and I hope we can bring the best out of them.”

Among the new signing is 22-year-old Riswanali who comes to South United with loads of promise, having played with the likes of Gokulam FC and Chennai City FC. Following these spells was his 2017-18 season with the Kerala Blasters Reserve Team in the I-League 2nd Division. His stint at City Athletic FC didn’t last too long before South United FC came calling.

Joining him, to bolster the attack is 19-year-old Kishori. A graduate of the BFC Academy, he has since sharpened his skills with the BFC U18 team.

The 25-year-old Sharukh in action
The 25-year-old Sharukh in action

The club has also reeled in Sharukh Rahman from Peerless Sports Club, where he lit up the pitch for 4 years. The 25-year-old featured in the massive win for Peerless SC against East Bengal in the Calcutta Football League.

Rounding up the newest arrivals is 22-year-old Shinu Siluvapillai fresh from his experience in the I-League with Gokulam Kerala FC.

Topics you might be interested in:
I-League 2018-19 South United FC Football Indian Football Roundup Indian Football
South United
CONTRIBUTOR
South United FC adds two new players to its roster
RELATED STORY
South United FC academy graduate Kabir Toufik makes...
RELATED STORY
South United FC start 2018-19 BDFA Super Division season...
RELATED STORY
South United FC begin their Puttaiah Memorial Cup...
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC, comprising academy boys, enter Puttaiah...
RELATED STORY
South United FC beat CIL FC 1-0 to book Puttaiah Memorial...
RELATED STORY
South United Football Club appoint Spaniard Miquel Llado...
RELATED STORY
SUFC appoints Christopher Mendis as Assistant Coach
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Real Kashmir FC season Preview, Squad,...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Chennai City FC Season Preview, Squad,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us