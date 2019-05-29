South United FC announces trial dates for 2019 – 20 Season

Applicants can register using a form available on the club's social media page

28 May 2019, Bengaluru: The I-League Second Division Club, South United FC, are hosting trials for their senior team between June 6 and June 10, 2019 at the South United Academy, RBANMS Ground, Ulsoor.

The Bangalore-based Club participated in the Puttaiah Memorial Cup, BDFA Super Division, and the Hero I-League Division 2 last season.

South United Football Club is continually working towards being a large platform for Indian footballing talent to develop through their ecosystem. The aim of the trials is to identify talented players to wear the South United Jersey and provide them with a clear path of development for the future.

The goal of the trials is to provide equal opportunity to the footballing talent across India and identify them early and give them a platform to showcase it.

The trials will only be held in Bengaluru at the South United Academy, which will also serve as the club’s new home ground. Players from across the country are invited to apply, they are however, required to meet certain criteria. The registration form and details are downloadable on South United FC’s official Facebook Page.

The prospective players from local areas must be born between January 1, 1994 and December 31, 2003 (16-25 years).

Players hoping to participate from areas outside of Bangalore must be born between January 1, 1994 and December 31, 2001 (18-25 years). Outstation applicants must also meet the additional criteria of having played at least in the Super or Elite Division in the past year.

Players who are interested in applying must fill out a registration form available online and carry valid identification (age proof) as specified on the form. All applications must be sent in to info@sufcindia.com via email. You may reach out via phone on 022-61126065 or +91-7506457557 for any queries.

The trials are exclusively for Indian Nationals (Indian Passport Holders).