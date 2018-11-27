×
South United FC announce signing of midfielder Jewel Raja

South United
CONTRIBUTOR
News
46   //    27 Nov 2018, 00:35 IST

Jewel Raja in action for South United FC
Jewel Raja in action for South United FC

Bengaluru, 26 November, 2018: South United Football Club have announced the signing of midfielder Jewel Raja from Mohammedan Sporting Club. The 28-year-old arrives at the club with tremendous promise from his years of experience at I-League and Indian Super League (ISL) clubs.

Welcoming the seasoned midfielder, SUFC Director, Mr. Sharan Parikh said, “We want to play football with the right technique and aesthetics. A number of pieces need to come together to form the entire jigsaw and Jewel's signing is anything but ornamental. This is a step in the right direction to create a team in sync with our ambitions.”

Jewel began his sporting career as a cricketer, however, at a very young age with guidance from his father and brother, he chose to become a professional football player. He began his fledgling career with the then I-League 2nd Division team ONGC. At the same time, he was picked to represent India at the U-19 level, at the tender age of 16, and spent most of his time with the national team during that phase.

Since then he had spells at Dempo, Pailan Arrows, Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, and ATK (then known as Atletico De Kolkata) where he was a part of the side that won ATK’s second ISL title in 2016. His journey then continued with FC Pune City, Minerva Punjab, and Mohammedan Sporting Club before he joined South United FC.

His international career progressed through the different age brackets before making his debut for the senior Indian side in 2011 and scoring on his debut in a 3-0 win against Chinese Taipei. He made 27 appearances in all for the senior Indian side.

Jewel Raja in the thick of the action for SUFC
Jewel Raja in the thick of the action for SUFC

On joining South United FC, he expressed an ambition to see the club reach new heights, saying, “In every conversation I have had with the management at the club, the ambition to succeed while playing attractive football has been very clear. It's something that I can relate to, and I see it as a unique challenge to go through this experience with South United FC.”

His new coach Miquel Llado also was pleased to have Jewel on board, saying, “We’re very happy to have Jewel in the team. He brings a set of skills and experience that we need and his composure on the pitch should also be a great balance for some of the younger players in the team.”

