South United FC start 2018-19 BDFA Super Division season with win over ADE

Riswanali of South United FC in action against ADE during their BDFA Super Division game

South United FC’s first game of the 2018-19 BDFA Super Division game saw them rout ADE FC with a 4-0 win. Riswanali and Aaron both opened their accounts for the season with two goals each.

South United FC started the game looking sharp and hitting the bar early in the game. On the other hand, they had an early scare as a defensive error let the ADE attack clear through on goal but the shot was wayward sparing the blushes of the SUFC defence.

The breakthrough came for South United FC in the 20th minute through Riswanali. A sweeping move saw Magesh breaking through on the left side of the penalty area and latching on to the ball which found the striker in the box and Riswanali slotted the ball home.

The rest of the half saw ADE FC press high at the South United defence leaving themselves vulnerable at the back in the hope of evening things up. It was an effort that nearly bore fruit on some occasions but largely South United FC were able to pass their way out of the press.

The orange-clad SUFC struck within the first minute to double their lead, Aaron the scorer this time found by Magesh in the box by a wonderful chipped pass. It was largely one-way traffic for the rest of the game as ADE FC continued their high press with no avail.

Within the next 8 minutes, Riswanali was through again to make it a truly dominant scoreline. ADE FC continued to try hard to create chances, but their attacks broke down in the final third. Aaron’s second goal of the game, scored in the 82nd minute, was the cherry on top for South United FC.