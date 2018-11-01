South United FC suffer first defeat of the season to FC Bangalore United

Yogendra Thapa of South United plays a pass forward

Bengaluru, October 31, 2018: The first setback of the season came early for South United FC as they went down 3-0 to FC Bangalore United. The game saw chances created at both ends but FC Bangalore United were more clinical with their shots on goal than their opponents.

South United FC started the game on the back foot, with a few errant passes finding the red and white clad FC Bangalore United players in dangerous areas. They struggled to defend the wider areas and eventually paid the price for it as a low cross found an unmarked Hamza in the box and he cut back in to slot home from a metre away to put his side ahead.

A few half chances the other way fell to Aaron and Rizwan Ali but they could not restore parity for South United FC. It became a theme that would run through the game for coach Miquel Llado’s boys.

FC Bangalore United would make SUFC pay for the missed chances with another goal before they wound up the first half. It gave the trailing side a lot to tinker with at half time.

It was a first half peppered with poor challenges and confrontations as well, spilling over into the second half. The two-goal deficit left South United FC with a mountain to climb. In cognizance of their situation, the team flew forward and threw caution to the wind, but they lacked a sharpness that their opponents were showing in attacking scenarios.

Shinu of South United FC

The introduction of Lokesh, Anup, and Sooraj over the course of the second half to bolster the attack proved fruitless in the end as the team continued to squander good chances and found others blocked or parried by a good defensive unit.

The hosts were on target once again in the dying minutes as Kayl made the scoreline 3-0 in their favour.