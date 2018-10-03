Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
South United FC adds two new players to its roster

South United
CONTRIBUTOR
News
59   //    03 Oct 2018, 19:33 IST

Aaron D'Costa previously of Air India joined South United FC
Aaron D'Costa previously of Air India joined South United FC

Bengaluru, October 03, 2018: South United FC are pleased to announce the signing of two new players, Aaron D’Costa (Attacking Midfielder and Striker) and Nidhin Krishna (Right Back) through Inventive Sports UK, to their squad for the upcoming season.

On the unveiling of the new players, the South United FC Director, Sharan Parikh said, “We’re excited to have these boys on board as they bring a fresh approach to our team. Some of their qualities help us plug areas where we feel we were lacking, other qualities we’re hoping to build on in the years to come.”

Aaron D’Costa is comfortable playing as a striker or anywhere across the attacking line. The 25-year-old has played for top clubs like Mahindra United, Union Bank, and Air India. He represented Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy for the last 3 years and continues to do so. In 2015, playing for the Maharashtra team he finished runners-up in the competition. Aaron helped Air India to win the Elite Division League Mumbai title in 2016.

He also has 2 Nadkarni Cups to his name while playing for Air India (2016 and 2017) and the same team also bagged the All India Public Sector Tournament in 2017, where Aaron was named Player of the Tournament.

Nidhin was previously with the Kerala Blasters Reserve team
Nidhin was previously with the Kerala Blasters Reserve team

Joining him at South United FC is Nidhin Krishna, who was last part of the Kerala Blasters Reserve team set-up, playing primarily as a right back. At the tender age of 20, Nidhin has to his name immense playing time at the U18 level with SAI Goa in the U18 I-League 2015-16 season, and the next season in the same league with Kerala State Schools Football. He has a reputation as a workhorse with a great delivery into the box.

