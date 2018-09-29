Spain is taking interest in ISL and Indian football, says Barcelona Legends coach Albert Ferrer

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 165 // 29 Sep 2018, 00:33 IST

Albert Ferrer

Barcelona Legends defeated Mohun Bagan Legends handsomely by a 6-0 margin in the ‘Cash of Legends’ match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday evening. Their coach Albert Ferrer revealed that the Indian Super League is gaining popularity in Spain and people over there are actually talking about Indian football.

During the post-match press conference, Albert said, "In Spain, the interest for the Indian Super League is getting stronger and stronger. More people are starting to talk about the India Football stuff. I wish them all the best for the future."

Their coach was also impressed with the atmosphere at the majestic stadium. "The atmosphere was excellent today. It was a pleasure to play in front of such a big crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium. It was among the biggest we've ever played in front off,” said the coach.

Legends like Javier Saviola, Jari Litmanen and Edmilson featured in the match. The ‘City of Joy’ witnessed world-class football from the Catalan giants. While Litmanen scored a brace, other players like Saviola, Landi, Jofre and Roger also scripted their names on the scoresheet.

Ferrer also praised the Mohun Bagan players for their efforts even though they were a class apart as a unit. Lauding the opponents, he said, "Mohun Bagan played well when they had the ball. Our main objective was to keep the ball, but when they got it, they were threatening."

Mohun Bagan also fielded many prominent ex-players in their squad including Ashim Biswas, Dulal Biswas and Sandip Nandy. The green and maroon brigade made a few positive moves in the opening stages of the match but never came close to scoring. Syed Rahim Nabi and Ashim Biswas impressed during the match, the latter managed to take a shot at the goal, probably the closest chance to score. Besides that, the Spanish team dictated terms throughout the 90 minutes and deserved to win.