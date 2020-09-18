Sporting Kansas City v FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City are looking to ensure that the pressure remains on the chasing Seattle Sounders as they host FC Dallas at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Sporting KC haven't beaten FC Dallas in their last three home games, and will feel that it is finally time to set that record right.

In addition, FC Dallas come into this one in better form than Sporting KC as well, with the leaders threatening to tun out of steam in the last few games.

Dallas are currently fourth in the Western Conference, and with a win here, they could move to within one point of Sporting KC, while also having a game in hand.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas have faced each other a total of 63 times. They are currently tied with 25 wins apiece, with 13 games ending in draws.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Franco Jara gave Dallas the lead early on in the game, but Khiry Shelton equalised to give Sporting KC a share of the spoils.

We like goals and we don't care who knows! pic.twitter.com/boGbwtztKz — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 17, 2020

Before that, FC Dallas thrashed Sporting KC 6-0 in December 2019, and had even won on their previous visit to Children's Mercy Park. The visitors will have fond memories of Sporting KC's home ground, and will look to make it another game unbeaten, at least, when the two sides clash on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City form guide: W-L-D-D-W

FC Dallas form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Team News

For Sporting KC, Felipe Gutierrez has undergone knee surgery, and is ruled out for the remainder of the season. They do not have too many other issues in terms of injuries or unavailabilities at this point.

Injuries: Felipe Gutierrez

Doubtful:

Suspensions: None

As for FC Dallas, Paxton Pomykal is ruled out for the remainder of the season, and could face up to six months on the sidelines, after undergoing hip surgery.

Injuries: Paxton Pomykal

Suspensions: None

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Predicted Lineups

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Graham Smith, Roberto Puncec, Luis Martins, Duke, Hernandez, Gianluca Busio, Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Shelton

FC Dallas Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jimmy Maurer, Bressan, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, Reggie Cannon, Thiago Santos, Bryan Acosta, John Nelson, Michael Barrios, Jesus Ferreira, Franco Jara

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Prediction

Sporting KC are not in the best run of form recently, and don't have a great track record in their recent games against FC Dallas.

Sporting KC have been a little porous at the back as well, conceding 15 goals in their 11 games so far.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-2 FC Dallas