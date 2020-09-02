Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City are coming off a difficult week as they host FC Dallas at the Children's Mercy Park tonight. FC Dallas are currently sixth on the table, sitting six points behind their Wednesday opposition, but have two games in hand and will be looking to reduce the gap with Sporting Kansas City with a win tonight.

Sporting Kansas City had been riding at the top quite comfortably until they realized that their unshackled offensive drive could leave their defence exposed in a 5-2 loss to Houston Dynamo last week. They came close to a defeat subsequently against the Colorado Rapids as well before Gianluca Busio scored in the 67th minute to draw the game.

Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes stressed on the need to find consistency during this busy schedule. He said,

"It's not easy with the schedule and the way they're having to change their routines,"

"Most people are creatures of habit and routines, when that changes -- and most people don't like change -- it becomes very difficult.

FC Dallas' pace on the wings is something that is certain to worry Kansas tonight and it will be interesting to see how the Western Conference leaders set up as they look to extend their lead at the top.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas have faced each other a total of 62 times. They are currently tied with 25 wins apiece. 12 games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two teams squared up against each other was in December 2019 and FC Dallas dismantled Sporting KC, winning against a young and experimental Kansas side 6-0. FC Dallas have won in both their previous visits to the Children's Mercy Park.

Sporting Kansas City form guide: W-W-W-L-D

FC Dallas form guide: D-L-D-D-W

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Team News

For Sporting Kansas City, Felipe Gutierrez is out for the rest of the season after undergoing a knee surgery. Roger Espinoza is not medically cleared for the game against FC Dallas. Winston Reid and Ilie Sanchez are doubts for the game. The former is dealing with some family issues and the latter is suffering from cramps.

Gadi Kinda had picked up a red card (second yellow) in the 78th minute of their game against Colorado Rapids and will not feature tonight.

Injuries: Felipe Gutierrez, Roger Espinoza

Doubtful: Winston Reid, Ilie Sanchez

Suspensions: Gadi Kinda

As for FC Dallas, Paxton Pomykal is doubtful as he could be in for a potential hip surgery. Reggie Cannon might not start once again as he continues to be linked with an exit.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Paxton Pomykal, Reggie Cannon

Suspensions: None

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Predicted Lineups

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Graham Smith, Roberto Puncec, Luis Martins, Duke, Hernandez, Gianluca Busio, Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Shelton

FC Dallas Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jimmy Maurer, Bressan, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, Reggie Cannon, Thiago Santos, Bryan Acosta, John Nelson, Michael Barrios, Jesus Ferreira, Franco Jara

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Prediction

FC Dallas are looking to win back to back matches for the first time in 2020 in the MLS regular season but Sporting Kansas City will be no pushovers.

Though FC Dallas had trounced Kansas in their last meeting, Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes has been able to find the right balance between youth and experience eventually and will be looking to get back into their groove after stuttering in the past two games.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-2 FC Dallas