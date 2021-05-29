Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Sporting Kansas City will aim to maintain their impressive start to the MLS campaign when they welcome Houston Dynamo to the Children's Mercy Park Stadium on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City made it two wins from two games when they claimed an impressive 3-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes last time out.

Javier Lopez opened the scoring after just four minutes, but goals from Jaylin Lindsey, Alan Pulido and Daniel Salloi helped the Wizards turn the game on its head and claim all three points.

Peter Vermes' men have now picked up three wins from their last four games. This impressive run of results has helped Sporting Kansas City rise to second place in the Western Conference league standings.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, quickly moved on from their defeat to Colorado Rapids as they secured a 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps last Sunday.

Tab Ramos' side raced to a two-goal lead through Memo Rodriguez and Maximiliano Urruti before Deiber Caicedo halved the deficit in the 80th minute.

Houston Dynamo have now avoided defeat in four of their last five games, picking up two wins and two draws.

With 11 points from seven games, Saturday’s visitors currently occupy fourth place in the table, two points behind the hosts.

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head

Houston Dynamo are the slightly better side in this fixture, claiming 19 wins from their last 47 games. The hosts have picked up 14 wins, while 14 games have ended in draws

Both sides recently locked horns on May 13, when Maximiliano Urruti scored the only goal of the win to hand Houston Dynamo a slender win.

Sporting Kansas City Form Guide (MLS): W-W-L-W-L

Houston Dynamo Form Guide (MLS): W-L-W-D-D

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Sporting Kansas City

The hosts will be without the services of Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Graham Zusi and Brooks Thompson due to injuries.

Injured: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Brooks Thompson, Andreu Fontas, Graham Zusi

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo

Tab Ramos will be without the services of Tyler Pasher for this match due to injury.

Injured: Tyler Pasher

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Jaylin Lindsey, Ilie Sanchez, Roberto Puncec; Gadi Kinda, Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza; Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido, Khiri Shelton

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Tim Parker, Boniek Garcia, Adam Lundqvist; Derrick Jones, Joe Corona, Ariel Lassiter; Maximiliano Urruti, Fafa Picault, Memo Rodriguez

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Both sides head into this in similar form and we can expect a close and entertaining contest on Sunday. However, we predict Sporting Kansas City will claim the win as the visitors have struggled for results on the road.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Houston Dynamo