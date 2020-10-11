Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Sporting Kansas City host Nashville SC in the MLS on Sunday night, as the hosts look to continue a run of decent form that has seen them win two games in a row.

It might also be a good time for Sporting Kansas City to face Nashville, with the MLS newbies having failed to achieve a win in their last five games.

Nashville have drawn their last three games, and have only scored twice in their last five games. That form needs to turn around if Nashville are to make a serious push for a playoff spot.

Sporting Kansas City have beaten Chicago Fire and Houston Dynamo by solitary goals in their last two games, and are striving to ensure that they can keep that momentum going.

Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City and Nashville have never faced each other before, with this being Nashville's first season in the big time in the MLS.

Sporting Kansas City form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Nashville SC form guide: D-D-D-L-L

Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville SC Team News

Sporting Kansas City will miss Matt Besler and Luis Martins who both are ill. Felipe Leiva has a knee injury and will miss out. Gadi Kinda is back in the fold and available for selection, after missing their last match against Chicago Fire.

Injuries: Matt Besler, Luis Martins, Felipe Leiva

Suspensions: None

Jimmy Medranda and Ken Tribbett continue to leave Nashville slightly short of options at the back, as they are ruled out with calf and hip injuries respectively. Abu Danladi and David Accam will continue to miss out on action for Nashville.

Injured: Abu Danladi, David Accam, Ken Tribbett, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville SC Predicted Lineups

Sporting Kansas City (4-3-3): Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Graham Smith, Roberto Puncec, Luis Martins, Duke, Hernandez, Gianluca Busio, Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Khiry Shelton

Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Alex Muyl, Daniel Rios

Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville SC Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have won two on the bounce, while Nashville SC have not won in their last five games. A huge problem for Nashville is how they have struggled in front of goals in recent games, and that will be a massive source of encouragement for Sporting Kansas City.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-0 Nashville SC