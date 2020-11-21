Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

We're into round one of the MLS Playoffs and Sporting Kansas City, who won the Western Conference regular season will take on San Jose Earthquakes who just about made it through to the playoffs. The match will take place at the Children's Mercy Park with 18% attendance.

Both Sporting Kansas City and San Jose Earthquakes finished the season on a decent note, with the former losing just one of their last seven games. Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes did not look like they didn't have it in them to make it to the playoffs for long but a late-season surge enabled them to claim a spot.

The winning side will advance to the Western Conference semi-finals and it will be the end of the road for the other as all the games in the playoffs are single-elimination matches.

Sporting Kansas City will be feeling confident after finishing their regular season with three consecutive cleansheets. They registered a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake in their last game. Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes suffered a heavy 4-1 loss against Seattle Sounders after back to back wins against Real Salt Lake and LAFC.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

This is a fixture that Sporting KC have dominated over the past. They have won 13 out of the 23 meetings between the two sides while San Jose Earthquakes have been able to walk away with a win on eight occasions.

The last time these two sides met was in September last year and Sporting Kansas City won the game 2-1.

Sporting Kansas City form guide: L-D-W-W-W

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Felipe Gutierrez, Graham Zusi and Matt Besler are all ruled out for Sporting Kansas City through injuries. Wilson Harris is a doubt after suffering a concussion and Alan Pulido's is a doubt too as he is not medically cleared to compete yet either. Gadi Kinda is a doubt as well.

Injuries: Felipe Gutierrez, Graham Zusi and Matt Besler

Doubtful: Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda and Wilson Harris

Suspensions: None

Danny Hoesen is out for San Jose Earthquakes with a thigh injury. Carlos Fierro is a doubt with a thigh injury.

Injuries: Danny Hoesen

Doubtful: Carlos Fierro

Suspensions: None

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted Lineups

Sporting KC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Amadou Dia, Winston Reid, Roberto Puncec, Jaylin Lindsay; Felipe Hernandez, Ilie Sanchez, Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Hurtado, Johnny Russell

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-4-2): JT Marcinkowski; Lopez, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Salinas, Fernandes, Judson, Espinoza; Cade Cowell Chris Wondolowski

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Sporting Kansas City finished the regular season on a high and San Jose Earthquakes' ride through to the playoffs had been full of ups and downs. Sporting KC look like they pack enough steam to get past San Jose Earthquakes currently.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes