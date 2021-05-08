Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Sporting Kansas City and Austin FC will trade tackles at Children's Mercy Park on Monday, with three points on the line in the Western Conference of the MLS.

The hosts were on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake at the start of May. Rubio Rubin scored a second-half brace to help the hosts complete the comeback victory.

Austin FC picked up a hard-fought 1-0 away win over Minnesota United. Diego Fagundez scored in the 17th minute to give the Texas outfit all three points.

That victory moved Josh Wolff's side up to sixth in the Western Conference table. Sporting Kansas City are further below in 10th spot.

Back on National TV! Watch #SKCvATX this Sunday on FS1. — Austin FC (@AustinFC) May 8, 2021

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

Austin FC are the newest franchise in the MLS and this will be their first meeting with Sporting Kansas City.

Both sides will be looking to kickstart their head-to-head records with a win to boost their chances of making the conference playoffs at the end of the season.

Austin FC have adapted well to life in the MLS and have won two consecutive league games since losing their first-ever top-flight fixture. Sporting Kansas City have won just one of their three games played so far.

Sporting KC form guide: L-D-W

Austin FC form guide: W-W-L

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Team News

Sporting Kansas City

Four players have been sidelined by the hosts through injury. Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (hamstring), Graham Zusi (foot), Brooks Thompson (back) and Tim Melia (chest) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for coach Peter Vermes.

Injuries: Graham Zusi, Brooks Thompson, Tim Melia, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin

Suspension: None

Austin FC

Three players are unavailable for selection due to injury. Ben Sweat (ACL), Ulises Segura (knee) and Aaron Schoenfeld (knee) have all been sidelined.

Injuries: Ben Sweat, Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld

Suspension: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): John Pulskamp (GK); Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Kaveh Rad, Jaylin Lindsey; Gianluca Busio, Ilie Sanchez, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Khiri Shelton

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver (GK); Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Jhohan Romana, Nick Lima; Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Cecilio Dominguez, Danny Hoesen, Jared Stroud

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have been potent in attack, but their defense has not been up to par this season.

Austin FC, on the other hand, have been punching above their weight despite being the newest side in the league. We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors in an entertaining fixture.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Austin FC