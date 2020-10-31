Sporting KC vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Sporting KC will welcome Minnesota United to the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The hosts currently occupy second spot on the Western Conference table, with 36 points from 20 matches, while Minnesota United are two places beneath in fourth.

.@Amadou_iT11 says 3 points on Sunday guarantees the opening round of #MLSCupPlayoffs runs through The Blue Hell...@audi // #KCAsOne — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) October 30, 2020

The two teams were victorious in their most recent fixtures. Sporting KC picked up a 1-0 win away to FC Cincinnati, while Minnesota United were 2-1 victors at home to Colorado Rapids.

Sporting KC vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

This will be the 17th direct meeting between the two sides and Sporting KC have the better head-to-head record.

The Wizards have nine wins and three draws to their name, while Minnesota were victorious on four previous occasions, scoring 18 goals and conceding 29.

The most recent meeting came in September when a late strike by Johnny Russell was enough to give Sporting KC a 1-0 home win.

Sporting KC form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Minnesota United form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Sporting KC vs Minnesota United Team News

The hosts have two players sidelined due to injury. Graham Zusi (ankle) and Felipe Gutierrez Leiva (knee) are both sidelined, although the latter is back in training.

There are no suspension concerns for Sporting KC.

Injury: Graham Zusi

Doubtful: Felipe Gutierrez Leiva

Suspension: None

The visitors have four players sidelined for their clash with Sporting KC. Hassani Dotson (ankle), Luis Amarilla (ankle), Ikenna Ike Opara (knock), and Tyler Miller (hip) are all ruled out of the match.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Adrian Heath.

Injuries: Luis Amarilla, Ikenna Ike Opara, Hassani Dotson, Tyler Miller

Suspension: None

Sporting KC vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Sporting KC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Amadou Dia, Winston Reid, Roberto Puncec, Jaylin Lindsay; Felipe Hernandez, Ilie Sanchez, Gianluca Busio; Khiry Shelton, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Romain Metanire; Raheem Edwards, James Musa; Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod; Mason Toye

Sporting KC vs Minnesota United Prediction

The two sides have been in fine form throughout the season and appear to be fairly even in terms of playing personnel and ability.

Oregon-native Langsdorf joins the Loons after one with season with Reno where he played 18 games and scored 11 goals during the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/RLyxsvhO8x — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) October 30, 2020

Given the attack-minded nature of the two teams, there are bound to be goals at both ends but Sporting KC have been slightly better and home advantage should give them an edge in this encounter.

Prediction: Sporting KC 2-1 Minnesota United