Sportskeeda Football's iDream - All India Video Making Competition

Get a chance to work with Sportskeeda by producing a video related to football.

portskeeda Football presents you with an opportunity of a lifetime to pursue a career in the sport you love the most – yes, we are talking about the ‘Beautiful Game’ – Football.

We all love football, don’t we? Right from the days when Pele used to rule the footballing world to the present when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sit on the proverbial throne of football, the game has enthralled us all, it has amazed us all, it has given us moments – moments of unadulterated genius, of brilliance par excellence. And we present you with the chance to play a small part for the game loved and revered across the globe.

How - All you have to do is produce a small video (no copyrighted content) and at the end of the competition if your video is selected as the winner, you will be provided an opportunity to interview with Sportskeeda for the Video or Football team.

What’s in store for the winners?

#1 First place team/participant will receive an opportunity to interview for the Sportskeeda Football or Video team(s). In addition, the team/participant will also receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000 along with a goodie bag from Sportskeeda.

#2 Second place team/participant will receive an opportunity to intern for 2 months for the Sportskeeda Football or Video team(s), a cash prize of Rs 4000 as well as a goodie bag from Sportskeeda.

#3 Third place team/participant will receive an opportunity to intern for 1 month for the Sportskeeda Football or Video team(s)., a cash prize of Rs 2000 as well as a T-shirt from Sportskeeda.

Rules and Guidelines for Sportskeeda Football’s iDream Video Making Competition 2017

#1 This contest is open to all.

#2 The subject matter for all videos must be football related.

#3 The timelines for submission must be adhered to all times. All entries that do not follow the timelines stipulated will be disqualified. No exceptions can be made.

#4 The decision of the Sportskeeda Football and Video teams will be the final word for all content submitted during the competition period.

#5 All entries must be in a known digital video format. (Eg. .mp4, .mov, .avi, .wmv, etc.)

#6 Participants may work together in groups or submit entries as individuals.

#7 The length of the video should not exceed 300 seconds (5 minutes).

#8 All elements (video and audio content) of the video should be original. Copyright violations of any kind will not be entertained or taken into consideration. Plagiarism of any kind will result in direct disqualification.

#9 There is no entry fee.

#10 Entries must be submitted through Google Drive starting on March 11, 2017.

#11 To submit entries upload your video to your Google Drive and share the file with access to sportskeedafootball@gmail.com.

#12 The file name should be in the following format - <PARTICIPANT/TEAM NAME>, <TITLE OF VIDEO>. To give an example the folder can be Team Rocket, Top 5 Footballers.

#13 No copyrighted materials (music, images, etc.) may be used for this contest unless you own the copyright or have a license to use the material for this contest. Written permission must be obtained and provided upon request for all copyrighted materials.

#14 When sharing the video, please also state your name, city and postal address via email to sportskeedafootball@gmail.com.

#15 Content must not 1) promote illegal behavior; 2) support racial, religious, sexual or other invidious prejudice; 3) advocate sexual or violent exploitation; 4) violate rights established by law or agreement; 5) invade the privacy of any person

#16 The judges’ decision is final. Entries will be judged on the following criteria, for which a weighted average of creativity, originality of content and idea, overall presentation, editing, animation, and views (i.e. popularity on Sportskeeda.com as well as Facebook) will be considered.

#17 The contest will last for a period of 51 days (11th March to 30th April). A team/participant may submit any number of videos to increase their chances of getting judged again as well as to increase the popularity of the videos on Sportskeeda.com and Facebook.

#18 Ownership of the underlying intellectual property of the competition will be the property of Sportskeeda and all its subsidiaries.

#19 Winners will be announced on the 1st of May, 2017 on www.sportskeeda.com and www.facebook.com/sportskeedafootball