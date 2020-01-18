Star Sports Select FC to bring Bengaluru fans together for Premier League's oldest rivalry

Liverpool v Manchester United

Star Sports Select FC Screening returns to create the ultimate fan experience as Liverpool get ready to battle age-old rivals Manchester United. Deemed the ‘Battle of the Reds’, the highly anticipated contest can be witnessed at a special screening on Sunday, 19th January 2020 at UB City, Bengaluru on a first come first serve basis.

The fans of various Premier League clubs in India display a great deal of passion and wear their emotions on their sleeves for their favourite clubs and players. The ‘Star Sports Select FC’ experience aims to create a great environment for fans of the two rival clubs giving them a one-of-a-kind experience to gather together and enjoy one of the oldest rivalries in Premier League. Fans of the winning side in the much-awaited ‘Battle of Reds’ get the bragging rights which also takes social media by storm.

While Liverpool have hit a golden patch this season by winning 20 of their last 21 matches in the Premier League, it has been a season of ups and downs for traditional powerhouse Manchester United. Manchester United have still been impressive against the top teams and the ‘Battle of Reds’ will mean a lot to them on and off the field.

Premier League fans in the city of Bengaluru have always shown their support by turning up in large numbers for the Star Sports Select FC screening. Apart from a great football viewing experience that the screening creates, it also gives fans an opportunity to be a part of rivalries and scream out their chants while supporting their favourite club.

The ‘Battle of the Reds’ will begin at 10:00 PM but the fans are welcome to come in at the venue starting at 9:00 PM as the entry is free and is on a first come first serve basis.

Star Sports Select Experience is all about bringing fans closer to the game of football.

Venue details: UB City, Amphitheatre, 24, Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

Date and Time: Sunday, January 19, 2020 9:00 PM onwards. Kick-off at 10:00 PM

Free Entry (First come first serve basis)