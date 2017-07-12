Don’t copy Brazil or Spain - India boss Stephen Constantine opens up on spell in the country in new book

Indian national football team head coach Stephen Constantine

It’s not always that you talk about Indian football in the same breath as Brazilian or Spanish football, but that is what has been transpiring in India over the years.

Teams and coaches in India have tried to emulate playing styles from fancier footballing nations, but without much success so far. That is according to India’s current national team head coach, Stephen Constantine.

Constantine’s new book, “From Delhi to the Den”, is full of such anecdotes and revelations about Indian football from the perspective of a man who has seen the world like no other man in football.

From Nepal and Malawi to Sudan and India, having passed through the United States of America and his native England, Constantine’s story as a much-travelled coach is well-documented. However, underneath those travels across the globe to obscure footballing nations lie the story of a man who is leading a nation’s rapid rise.

That story has been depicted in full in the India boss’ new book, out later this month, and the 54-year-old has dedicated two full chapters of it to his two spells in India, the “sleeping/passionate giant” of football.

Having led India for a brief time before his first spell at the helm of the Blue Tigers came to an abrupt end, Constantine devotes an entire chapter to his time in the country between 2002 and 2005.

“I took each chapter as its own story if you will. So in the 2002–2005 chapter, I spoke about the difficulties, the ups and downs and how life was for me and the family. Then, in the second chapter, about my latest stint.

“Being 10 years apart, there were many things that were different and, of course, different people come with different problems,” the gaffer tells to Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat.

Talking of different styles of football, Constantine is in a privileged position to pass a good judgment owing to his wide experience of different footballing cultures, from the traditional British hustle to the raw, unpolished Nepalese game.

Constantine has never been one to keep his words to himself and paints a picture of the footballing culture of a country where people have more affinity towards Western football.

As mentioned earlier, Brazil and Spain are among the best in football, and Constantine believes copying their styles does Indian football no good. Instead, forging an identity is what must be the aim.

“Everyone has an opinion on what they think is the best way to play the game; my philosophy is simple: the game belongs to everyone and no one, you play it how you want to play it and people, being people, chose how to do it.

“Of course, in different cultures, we see different ideas and different types of players, and all are factors in how the game is played. In India, we have been trying to copy the Brazilians or the Spanish, but that is not the way to go,” he explains.

Perhaps that is something to ponder for the Indian Super League clubs who have heavily favoured Spanish and Brazilian managers until now.

“India must develop its own culture and its own style and we are doing that our senior side is full of young players who have their own style and are doing well.

“Of course, we need to do more especially at the grass roots level and get the Under-6s to start developing skills. Eventually, with the right pathway, there will be a steady trickle of good Indian players,” he adds.

Luckily for India, Constantine’s second spell with India has sown the seeds of a consistent playing style that has also coincided with a lot of young players getting a look-in.

Constantine celebrating with his players after the 1-0 win over the Kyrgyz Republic

That has also reflected in India’s surge up the FIFA rankings ladder. When Constantine rejoined India in January 2015, the Blue Tigers were languishing in 154th. They reached a nadir of 173rd in March 2015, but the turnaround to the current 96th has been full of ups and downs. India have now spent three consecutive months in the FIFA top 100, and Constantine is eyeing a new record.

No Indian head coach has ever overseen the national team in the FIFA top 100 for four straight months, but Constantine is very close to achieving that feat.

That, however, hasn’t come easy.

“Football is full of ups and downs as is life. All you can do is your best. I try and do that every day. When I arrived in India the first time, we were ranked 127. When I left, we had touched 111 but ended up at 127. So, there were signs we were capable of doing something even back then, but we didn’t have the resources or the will to change things now we do.

“Before leaving the first time, I said publicly what we need to be doing: youth leagues in the states, a single competitive league, better facilities, and so on.

“10 years later some of those things are starting to happen. I think I have tried to capture the moment in that we had some very dark days early on, but honestly, what did people expect? We were 173rd in the world, had not qualified for anything for eight years, and we were never going to be a good team overnight. My thoughts and what I tried to do in leading India to their current heights, I have tried to capture in my book,” Constantine explains.

From the depths of the world to closing qualification for Asia, Indian football, particularly the national team, has gone through a sea change in the Englishman's time. The Blue Tigers are on course to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with a perfect third round qualifying record.

However, the former Millwall man refuses to get carried away. With India now within reach of the top Asian nations, Constantine is ready to go the extra mile and has some suggestions for India to compete with the likes of big footballing nations like Australia and Japan, Asian football’s domineering forces.

According to him, sorting out the Indian footballing calendar is a priority, while two leagues running simultaneously like the ISL and I-League will next season is something that he doesn’t fancy.

“People have to understand that, all around us, teams are preparing. They are working with the youth, and the best nations in Asia?—?Japan, Australia, S Korea, Iran, UAE to name but a few?—?all have competitive leagues and a regular calendar.

“We have taken big steps in the last few years and we hope will continue to do so. I had suggested, both in the book and when I arrived, that we need to have a competitive league and not the two leagues simultaneously. More India players should be playing which is, for me, the number one issue. Of course, one league and one solid calendar is the ultimate goal and that I am sure will happen,” the India boss stresses.

A nation can dare to dream

Constantine has been praised for his reliance on youth in the recent past and lowering the average age of the national team. His second spell with the team has brought about a feelgood factor in Indian football, which he tries to portray in his upcoming book.

It’s his belief that has helped the Indian team’s recent rise, and he is not stopping anytime soon.

“I think, overall, I wanted to paint a positive outlook because I sincerely believe India can continue to progress, in my second stint we have much to be proud of and we need to keep pushing.

“You know, as I speak now, we are in the best position in 21 years, we have won eight games in a row and three away from home, we are 13 wins in 15 games and the book, I feel, gives you that feeling that India is on the rise,” he adds.

As things stand, India are in a good moment and ripe for more positive results in a packed calendar. However, the battle is far from being won and with Constantine around, an entire nation can dare to dream big.

As he says, “of course, it has been a battle and it will continue to be…” Indian football is in safe hands of the man who knows what he is doing and is doing well.

