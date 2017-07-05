ISL 2017: Steve Coppell's future with Kerala Blasters in doubt after communication break down

Recent happenings seem to have caught the Blasters management off-guard.

Steve Coppell

For about some time it was believed that Steve Coppell, the man who led the Kerala Blaster to the final of last year’s Indian Super League (ISL) would be the man to lead them again in this year’s ISL. However, Sportskeeda can reveal, that the relationship between the two sides are right now at an edge as a lack of communication is pushing it in a direction that doesn’t bode well for the Yellow Army.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Coppell had claimed that the Kochi-based side was not in touch with him regarding either the contract or the retaining of players. As per rules of the upcoming ISL season, each is allowed to retain two players who had played for them in the last campaign.

The Blasters were thus quick to retain the services of CK Vineeth for the upcoming season and are currently believed to be negotiating with Rino Anto after their original choice Mehtab Hossain opted to enter the player draft.

"I have not been told anything about Mehtab and have not had any contact with Kerala for a few days," the former Manchester United winger had stated according to the report.

Also read: ISL roundup: Star forward announces Kerala Blasters return, Dynamos chase Champions League winner

Further on the development, a source close to the situation has confirmed that talks have indeed taken a turn for the worse.

“The management at Kerala Blasters at the moment are not sure what’s happening I feel,” said a league source to Sportskeeda. “They have not been able to get in touch with Mr Copell and they have delivered the same message to his agent as well.”

The 61-year-old was expected to put pen to paper on a new deal to take the club forward after taking the Blasters all the way to the final with what many believed to be an unbalanced and below par squad.

However, the recent happenings seem to have caught the Blasters’ management off-guard and we might very well see a new man in the dugout for the Sachin Tendulkar-owned franchise next season.

Also read: ISL 2017: PM Modi urged to intervene for inclusion of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal