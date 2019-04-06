Super Cup 2019: 5 talking points as ATK knocks out Delhi Dynamos FC in a seven-goal thriller

Manuel Lanzarote once again showed his class

ATK edged past Delhi Dynamos FC 4-3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to secure a semi-final berth in the ongoing Super Cup on Friday evening.

Although Delhi Dynamos FC drew first blood in the 15th minute, ATK came back pretty well, scoring three goals in quick succession. Balwant restored parity just eight minutes later. Manuel Lanzarote made it 2-1 five minutes after equaliser while Balwant scored his second in the 34th minute.

A lapse of concentration from the ATK’s stopper helped Delhi Dynamos FC to reduce the lead till the end of the first half.

Balwant Singh once again rose to the occasion as he completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute of the game to snatch the game away from them.

Even though Nandhakumar pulled one back one for the Dynamos, the two time ISL champions held on to the lead till the final whistle.

Let us have a look at the 5 talking points from the match:

#5 ATK still needs to work on their defence

John Johnson was booked against Delhi Dynamos FC

ATK might have overcome a weaker Delhi Dynamos FC in the quarter-finals, but the fact that they have conceded three gaols speaks a lot of their defensive incapability in the match. With two experienced central defenders in the squad in the likes of John Johnson and Andre Bikey, ATK was expected to perform better at the heart of the defence.

John Johnson did not perform as per his reputation and was substituted in the second half. He was even booked which might have forced him to play cautiously following the booking. Andre Bikey also had a poor day in the field, while the third goal was scored after the ball deflected off his leg.

With superior attacking sides waiting in the upcoming matches, it will be a challenge for ATK’s defence. FC Goa, Chennai City FC and North East United FC still in the tournament, coach Steve Coppell needs to work hard with the defence line ahead of their next match.

