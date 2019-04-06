×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Super Cup 2019: 5 talking points as ATK knocks out Delhi Dynamos FC in a seven-goal thriller

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
71   //    06 Apr 2019, 09:06 IST

Manuel Lanzarote once again showed his class
Manuel Lanzarote once again showed his class

ATK edged past Delhi Dynamos FC 4-3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to secure a semi-final berth in the ongoing Super Cup on Friday evening.

Although Delhi Dynamos FC drew first blood in the 15th minute, ATK came back pretty well, scoring three goals in quick succession. Balwant restored parity just eight minutes later. Manuel Lanzarote made it 2-1 five minutes after equaliser while Balwant scored his second in the 34th minute.

A lapse of concentration from the ATK’s stopper helped Delhi Dynamos FC to reduce the lead till the end of the first half.

Balwant Singh once again rose to the occasion as he completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute of the game to snatch the game away from them.

Even though Nandhakumar pulled one back one for the Dynamos, the two time ISL champions held on to the lead till the final whistle.

Let us have a look at the 5 talking points from the match:


#5 ATK still needs to work on their defence

John Johnson was booked against Delhi Dynamos FC
John Johnson was booked against Delhi Dynamos FC

ATK might have overcome a weaker Delhi Dynamos FC in the quarter-finals, but the fact that they have conceded three gaols speaks a lot of their defensive incapability in the match. With two experienced central defenders in the squad in the likes of John Johnson and Andre Bikey, ATK was expected to perform better at the heart of the defence.

John Johnson did not perform as per his reputation and was substituted in the second half. He was even booked which might have forced him to play cautiously following the booking. Andre Bikey also had a poor day in the field, while the third goal was scored after the ball deflected off his leg.

With superior attacking sides waiting in the upcoming matches, it will be a challenge for ATK’s defence. FC Goa, Chennai City FC and North East United FC still in the tournament, coach Steve Coppell needs to work hard with the defence line ahead of their next match.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Super Cup 2019 ATK Delhi Dynamos FC Indian Football Football Top 5/Top 10
sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
Super Cup 2019: Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups and Live Streaming Details
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2019: ATK vs Real Kashmir FC - 5 Talking Points as Manuel Lanzarote hunts down the Snow Leopards 
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2019: ATK vs Real Kashmir FC| Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming Details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 former Premier League stars who you didn't know played in the Indian Super League
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters FC: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2019: East Bengal confirm non-participation ahead of Delhi Dynamos clash; Mohun Bagan definitely out
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2019: Indian Arrows v FC Goa; Delhi Dynamos v East Bengal - Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming Details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, NorthEast United FC 1-1 Delhi Dynamos FC: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos 3-2 Bengaluru FC – 5 talking points as Daniel’s brace hands Bengaluru 2nd successive defeat
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2019: 5 talking points as FC Goa eliminate Indian Arrows
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us