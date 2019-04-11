×
Super Cup 2019: ATK 0-2 Chennaiyin FC – Anirudh Thapa shines as Chennaiyin reach their maiden Super Cup final

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
82   //    11 Apr 2019, 13:59 IST

Chennaiyin players celebrating a goal

Chennaiyin FC shook off their Indian Super League 2018-19 disappointment as they reached the Hero Super Cup final, beating ATK 2-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The result was a morale booster for Chennaiyin who finished last in the ISL, even after winning the title last season, and were the only side not to touch double-digit points this season. Moreover, they faced ATK in the semi-final after losing against them twice in the ISL this season.

Both the goals came in the second half. CK Vineeth opened the scoring with a header after getting an inch-perfect cross from Anirudh Thapa. Thapa later put his name on the score-sheet with a fabulous counter-attack that left ATK defenders befuddled.

Chennaiyin will face the Sergio Lobera-coached FC Goa in the Super Cup final on Saturday, in what will be their toughest test this season.

Let us look at the talking points of the game

#5 Disappointing first half for both the teams

Both the teams endured a disappointing first half
Both the teams endured a disappointing first half

Both ATK and Chennaiyin FC have won the ISL twice. So, when they met against each other in the Super Cup semi-final, lot of actions and firepower was expected. Of course, ATK had the upper hand as they have beaten Chennaiyin FC both time in this season’s ISL, but all Chennaiyin were playing was to save their pride.

It wasn’t an interesting first half where both the teams made countless mistakes. To point out Chennaiyin first, they had most of the possession and were controlling the game from the first minute. Yet there was not enough desire to score. Crosses were coming in from either side but there was no one who could convert it into a goal. They were losing balls in the attacking third and were doing all the familiar things that ruined their season.

ATK, on the other hand, proved why they finished sixth in this season’s ISL. There was not a single move that could’ve brought any danger to their opponent. Chennaiyin defenders didn’t sweat much to keep the ATK attackers away.

In all, it was a frustrating first half for football lovers.

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
A Sports Lover by passion, a Sports Writer by profession. Avik Roy is a Kolkata-based Sports Journalist who previously worked with Orissa POST and Aajkaal. His most-cherished dream is standing on the National Anthem in a FIFA World Cup match, wearing the Blue jersey.
