Super Cup 2019: ATK vs Real Kashmir FC| Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming Details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 73 // 31 Mar 2019, 12:23 IST

Can Real Kashmir FC continue their fine season by beating ATK?

It would be legacy coming up against the future when ATK locks horn with the latest sensation in Indian football - Real Kashmir FC, at the Kalinga Stadium of Bhubaneswar on Monday evening.

The two-time ISL champions ATK didn't have a very exciting season this time around. A performance not anywhere near the best or the worst took them only to the sixth position on the ISL points table. Just like many other Steve Coppell coached clubs, ATK lacked goals and could only manage 18.

However, the Kolkata club had a fresh ray of hope when Edu Garcia was signed in the winter transfer window. The former Bengaluru FC midfielder did have a positive impact for the club towards the end.

An attacking lineup led by Garcia would be the main line of hope for Coppell in the Super Cup. ATK can never be ruled out and does have the capacity to advance in the tournament.

Real Kashmir FC is an absolute sensation in the Indian football circuit. The club from North India started off in style, finishing third in the I-League on their debut season. Even the two teams which finished above them had experienced the fierce play of the Kashmiri boys.

The team fared well under Scottish manager David Robertson and would be determined to pump their best in the upcoming Super Cup.

A fixture against ATK would be a blessing for RKFC as they have a strategy of countering Kolkata's back-footed play. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Real Kashmir sending back some prominent names in the Super Cup.

ATK vs Real Kashmir: Match Information

Date: April 1, 2019

Kickoff: 8:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

ATK vs Real Kashmir: Team News

ATK

Everton Santos might not be available for ATK in this fixture.

Real Kashmir FC

Real Kashmir does not have injuries.

ATK vs Real Kashmir: Probable Lineups

ATK (4-3-1-2): Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, John Johnson, Andre Bikey, Ricky Lallawmawma, Gerson Vieira, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Edu Garcia, Manuel Lanzarote

Real Kashmir (4-3-3): Bilal Khan, Muhammad Hammad, Loveday Enyinnaya, Mason Robertson, Dharmaraj Ravanan, Bazie Armand, Danish Farooq, Aaron Katebe, Gnohere Krizo, Nagen Tamang, Surchandra Singh

ATK vs Real Kashmir: Form Guide

ATK: W-L-L-D-W

Real Kashmir: W-L-D-W-D

ATK vs Real Kashmir: Head-to-Head

No previous matches.

ATK vs Real Kashmir: Key Players

ATK

ATK will have Edu Garcia at the attacking end. The Spanish player is expected to play as a second striker or feeder for the final opportunities.

Garcia was in great form after ATK signed him in January and scored 3 goals along with 2 assists. Offering the midfielder very limited space would be the key to success for Real Kashmir.

Real Kashmir FC

Danish Farooq is a well-heard name in the football grounds of Kashmir. The 'Kashmiri Ronaldo' as he is locally known, is one of Real Kashmir's best Indian players and was top-class during their final league match against Neroca FC, scoring 2 goals. A crucial presence at the centre of the field, the 22-year old can be the midfield general if left on his own.

ATK vs Real Kashmir FC: Predictions

The game will be a test between two well-known names of India's two leagues. ATK would be aiming for a better outing than their whole season, while Real Kashmir would want to achieve something at the end of their debut. As an exciting encounter is promised, it is Real Kashmir having more probabilities of leading at the end of the 90 minutes.

Predicted Score - ATK 0-1 Real Kashmir

