Super Cup 2019: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC | Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming Details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 69 // 06 Apr 2019, 11:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennaiyin FC faces off NorthEast United FC in the last Quarter-final of the Super Cup

Chennaiyin FC faces off NorthEast United FC in the last Quarter-final of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium of Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

Chennaiyin FC is coming into the Quarter-finals with the advantage of having played four competitive matches after the ISL.

They first met Colombo FC in the AFC Cup Qualifiers in two legs and later defeated Mumbai City in the Super Cup - Round of 16 game.

It was only days back when CFC drew with Minerva Punjab in another AFC Cup match. This fair amount of field time would help John Gregory in fielding the team at Bhubaneswar.

These performances contrasting from those in ISL will give the coach some hopes of leaving a positive mark before departure.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, hasn't had any playing time since their semi-final defeat to Bengaluru FC in the ISL.

However, for a club like NorthEast Unted FC, who were top-class in the whole season wouldn't consider it as a thing to worry about.

Eelco Schattorie is sure to take the Super Cup seriously and reward the team with something after their best season ever.

The Highlanders were on a dream run for the last few months, playing their first ever Playoff game in the IPL.

Advertisement

But, a defeat in the second leg of the semi-final was a huge blow for the club, after having taken the lead in the home leg. This defeat in addition to Federico Gallego's horrifying injury were all things going against NEUFC. The team would still be confident of getting past Chennaiyin FC in the Super Cup.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Information

Date: 7 April 2019

Kickoff: 8:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC does not have reported injuries.

NorthEast United FC

Federico Gallego will be missed following the multiple fractures to his shin bone.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Probable Lineups

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Karanjit Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mailson Alves, Eli Sabia, Tondonba Singh, Christopher Herd, Raphael Augusto, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua

NorthEast United FC (4-4-2): Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Janeiler Rivas, Mato Grgic, Keegan Pereira, Nikhil Kadam, Rowllin Borges, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Juan Mascia

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Form Guide

Chennaiyin FC: D-W-W-D-L

NorthEast United: L-W-D-D-W

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-Head

Chennaiyin FC: 2

NorthEast United FC: 6

Draw: 2

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: Key Players

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC will have Jeje Lalpekhlua playing the lone striker and goal-scoring hope. The Mizoram born striker had scored in 2 of their last 3 games and has overcome his dismal form in the ISL.

For Jeje to finish the balls at the attacking end, Raphael Augusto will have to take up a huge workload in the midfield. Augusto will be in charge of dispossessing the NorthEast build-ups.

NorthEast United FC

Bartholomew Obgeche will have his goal-scoring boots on again. The French forward had 12 goals this season and would be looking to increase the tally in the Super Cup. For Ogbeche to find the back off the net, he will have a task of overcoming two walls at the CFC defence - Mailson Alves and Eli Sabia. Jose Leudo will have a crucial supporting role on the field.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predictions

NorthEast United won both of their previous meetings this season. However, things have changed for Chennaiyin FC as they had a good victory against Mumbai City FC in the qualifiers and is high on confidence. '

Therefore, a close contest is ensured with NorthEast United having an upper hand to advance to the next round.

Predicted Score - Chennaiyin FC 0-1 NorthEast United FC

Advertisement