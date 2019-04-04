×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Super Cup 2019: Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups and Live Streaming Details

Alby Issac
ANALYST
Preview
55   //    04 Apr 2019, 13:32 IST

ATK beat Real Kashmir 3-1 in the Round of 16
ATK beat Real Kashmir 3-1 in the Round of 16

It will be another all-ISL clash in the Super Cup quarter-finals when Delhi Dynamos take on two-time ISL champions ATK at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening.

Delhi Dynamos were one of the most struggling teams in the ISL this season. The team never really worked as a unit, owing to their problems in attack. Dynamos rarely performed to their expectations, despite keeping all the players together. However, the club was strong enough to recover, collecting 4 wins from their last 7 games. This would be the only ray of hope for Josep Gombau, as the Delhi side look to finish the season strong in the Super Cup.

If Gombau's Indian youngsters currently taking care of the attacking duties can get past the ATK rearguard, Dynamos might have an exciting win.

ATK meanwhile had a mixed season of football this time. The team won six, drew six and lost six in the league to finish at the 6th position. Goal scoring was ATK's biggest woe and the injuries that hit them hard too hindered their progress. Coming to the Super Cup, the Kolkata club would be confident enough to leave a mark for themselves. The midfield, that has got better over the season will be where they will aim to win the game. Being a knockout, ATK has bright chances of advancing to the semi-finals.

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Match Information

Date: 5 April 2019

Kickoff: 8:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Team News

Delhi Dynamos

Advertisement

Delhi Dynamos has their whole squad available for selection.

ATK

ATK too is free of any injuries or suspensions.

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Probable Lineups

Delhi Dynamos (4-2-3-1): Francisco Dorronsoro, Rana Gharami, Marti Crespi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ulises Davila

ATK (4-3-1-2): Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, John Johnson, Andre Bikey, Ricky Lallawmawma, Gerson Vieira, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Edu Garcia, Manuel Lanzarote

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Form Guide

Delhi Dynamos: L-W-W-D-D

ATK: W-L-L-D-W

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Head-to-Head

Delhi Dynamos: 2

ATK: 4

Draw: 4

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Key Players

Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos will have Lallianzuala Chhangte as their most vital player. The Indian winger is a valuable presence in the attack and can offer serious trouble to the ATK defence with his pace and dribbling skills. If ATK does not take the necessary caution against this 21-year old player, they might have the game out of their hands.

ATK

ATK will once again use Edu Garcia as their hit-man. The Spanish midfielder who reached Kolkata through the January transfer window has been exceptional in the ATK outfit so far. He has played the dual role of a goal-scorer and chance creator, at a time when the team needed the most. Garcia has extended his contract with ATK and hence will be trying to succeed at the all-important role. 

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Predictions

It is a contest between two teams who did not have the best of the ISL. ATK's strength lies in their improved midfield while Dynamos will have high hopes of their attacking players. While Kolkata will try to build the game and break into the box with through balls, Delhi will be attacking through the wings. It seems that ATK's through balls have a better chance of winning than Dynamos' crosses.

Predicted Score - Delhi Dynamos 0-2 ATK

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Super Cup 2019 ATK Delhi Dynamos FC Eduardo García Martin Manuel Lanzarote Indian Football Roundup Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Alby Issac
ANALYST
Super Cup 2019: ATK vs Real Kashmir FC| Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming Details
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2019: ATK vs Real Kashmir FC - 5 Talking Points as Manuel Lanzarote hunts down the Snow Leopards 
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2019: Indian Arrows v FC Goa; Delhi Dynamos v East Bengal - Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming Details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos vs Kerala Blasters | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: ATK vs Jamshedpur FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: ATK vs Mumbai City | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: FC Goa vs ATK | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United vs Delhi Dynamos | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us