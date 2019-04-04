Super Cup 2019: Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups and Live Streaming Details

ATK beat Real Kashmir 3-1 in the Round of 16

It will be another all-ISL clash in the Super Cup quarter-finals when Delhi Dynamos take on two-time ISL champions ATK at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening.

Delhi Dynamos were one of the most struggling teams in the ISL this season. The team never really worked as a unit, owing to their problems in attack. Dynamos rarely performed to their expectations, despite keeping all the players together. However, the club was strong enough to recover, collecting 4 wins from their last 7 games. This would be the only ray of hope for Josep Gombau, as the Delhi side look to finish the season strong in the Super Cup.

If Gombau's Indian youngsters currently taking care of the attacking duties can get past the ATK rearguard, Dynamos might have an exciting win.

ATK meanwhile had a mixed season of football this time. The team won six, drew six and lost six in the league to finish at the 6th position. Goal scoring was ATK's biggest woe and the injuries that hit them hard too hindered their progress. Coming to the Super Cup, the Kolkata club would be confident enough to leave a mark for themselves. The midfield, that has got better over the season will be where they will aim to win the game. Being a knockout, ATK has bright chances of advancing to the semi-finals.

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Match Information

Date: 5 April 2019

Kickoff: 8:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Team News

Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos has their whole squad available for selection.

ATK

ATK too is free of any injuries or suspensions.

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Probable Lineups

Delhi Dynamos (4-2-3-1): Francisco Dorronsoro, Rana Gharami, Marti Crespi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ulises Davila

ATK (4-3-1-2): Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, John Johnson, Andre Bikey, Ricky Lallawmawma, Gerson Vieira, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Edu Garcia, Manuel Lanzarote

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Form Guide

Delhi Dynamos: L-W-W-D-D

ATK: W-L-L-D-W

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Head-to-Head

Delhi Dynamos: 2

ATK: 4

Draw: 4

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Key Players

Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos will have Lallianzuala Chhangte as their most vital player. The Indian winger is a valuable presence in the attack and can offer serious trouble to the ATK defence with his pace and dribbling skills. If ATK does not take the necessary caution against this 21-year old player, they might have the game out of their hands.

ATK

ATK will once again use Edu Garcia as their hit-man. The Spanish midfielder who reached Kolkata through the January transfer window has been exceptional in the ATK outfit so far. He has played the dual role of a goal-scorer and chance creator, at a time when the team needed the most. Garcia has extended his contract with ATK and hence will be trying to succeed at the all-important role.

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK: Predictions

It is a contest between two teams who did not have the best of the ISL. ATK's strength lies in their improved midfield while Dynamos will have high hopes of their attacking players. While Kolkata will try to build the game and break into the box with through balls, Delhi will be attacking through the wings. It seems that ATK's through balls have a better chance of winning than Dynamos' crosses.

Predicted Score - Delhi Dynamos 0-2 ATK

