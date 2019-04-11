×
Super Cup 2019: Players ATK should get rid of in the next season

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
171   //    11 Apr 2019, 14:03 IST

ATK has had a disappointing season the Indian Super League, finishing at the 6th position. Even though they managed to stay in the hunt for the top four till the business end of the league, Steve Coppell’s boys fell short. The two-time champions started the campaign with a loss in the inaugural match of the ISL this season, following which they never managed to get a grasp of things, especially with a lot of players going in and out due to various reasons.

But, they have somehow managed to put up a spirited display in the Super Cup against expectations and cruised to the semi-finals of the knockout tournament. After the promising run, they were knocked-out by Chennayin FC in the last four clash. With the season coming to an end, the management needs to start making amendments and prepare a better unit for the upcoming season.

Let us have a look at the players who ATK should get rid of in the next season:

#5 Aiborlang Khongjee

Aiborlang (left) has previously played for NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC
Aiborlang Khongjee started in quite a few games, but he never delivered what the doctor ordered. The side-back enjoyed his previous stints with North-East United FC and Mumbai City FC, he tried his fortunes with ATK this season, but it will be a season to forget for the footballer from Meghalaya, it can easily be his last in the Indian Super League considering his age of 31.

He made his debut in the top flight for Shillong Lajong FC more than a decade ago. Since then, he has played for Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan until 2014, when he again played for Shillong Lajong FC and subsequently made his ISL debut for North-East United FC. Having played 7 matches, he failed to produce a single assist in the entire season.

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
