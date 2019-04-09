Super Cup 2019 semi-finals: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC | Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming Details

Chennaiyin FC and ATK will look to head into the final and put the memories of a disappointing ISL campaign to rest

ATK and Chennaiyin FC are two clubs who did not have so many memories from the recently concluded ISL season.

But, things have changed at the lapse of a month as both these teams will now face off in the Super Cup semi-final at the Kalinga Stadium of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

ATK finished sixth in the ISL points table this season with 24 points. The team was at an awkward position, neither with the strugglers nor with the winners. Steve Coppell found goal-scoring as the main area of concern for the team.

However, ATK has found a solution to this with their victory against Delhi Dynamos FC. The Kolkata side would now prepare themselves for the semi-final with a lot more confidence.

The combination displayed by Balwant Singh and Manuel Lanzarote at the attacking front will be a concern for the opponents.

Jayesh Rane's contributions from the wings too have been vital. The team has now found a good opportunity to develop counter attacks with Lanzarote's passes finding the younger legs. This would be Coppell's key weapon in battling out Chennai for the final berth.

Chennaiyin FC is coming after their worst ISL season ever. They finished at the bottom of the table with nothing to take out as a positive.

However, since the ISL season is over, the Marina Machans have registered victories in the AFC Cup and is now at the semi-final of Super Cup.

The same team which struggled equally in defence and attack a few months back has now found a new life.

Eli Sabia and Mailson Alves have formed a decent core at the defence, which ATK will have to put in some effort to penetrate.

Anirudh Thapa was the driving force in the quarterfinal fixture. However, John Gregory wouldn't be content with the overall performance of the team.

After taking the lead, Chennai was found to fall back completely, defending in numbers. The way NorthEast United FC scored the goal in the previous match was a clear picture of the flaws yet to be addressed by the Chennai-based franchise.

If the English coach can get temporary solutions to these, he might have something more to cheer about before closing the Chennaiyin FC chapter.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Information

Date: 10 April 2019

Kickoff: 8:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

ATK

ATK does not have any injured players and is expected to continue with the same starting XI.

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC too might not make any unwanted alterations to the winning combination.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable Lineups

ATK (4-4-2): Debjit Majumder, Ricky Lallawmawma, John Johnson, Andre Bikey, Pritam Kotal, Jayesh Rane, Gerson Vieira, Pronay Halder, Everton Santos, Balwant Singh, Manuel Lanzarote

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Karanjit Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mailson Alves, Eli Sabia, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Gregory Nelson, CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Form Guide

ATK: W-W-W-L-L

Chennaiyin FC: W-D-W-W-D

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

ATK: 5

Chennaiyin FC: 3

Draw: 4

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Key Players

ATK

ATK will have two crucial figures on the pitch - Manuel Lanzarote and Balwant Singh. Both the players who had dull ISL seasons rose to the limelight again in the Super Cup.

While Balwant scored a magnificent hat-trick in the Quarterfinal, Lanzarote played the crucial backbone to that.

Lanzarote and Balwant showcased outstanding understanding on the pitch with the latter making timely off-the-ball runs to the former's through balls. The same will be seen against Chennaiyin FC too.

Chennaiyin FC

Jeje Lalpekhlua will again be at one end of the proceedings for Chennaiyin FC. The Mizoram striker is one of CFC's most dangerous players but hasn't found the perfect rhythm so far. However, it will be crucial for Jeje to get back to his good ways ahead of the semi-final.

Anirudh Thapa, who impressed with two goals in the quarterfinal, too will have numerous duties to take care of in the midfield.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Predictions

It is interesting to see two ISL clubs who didn't have the best season reaching the Final Four of the Super Cup.

In a clash that will see two rejuvenated forces, Chennaiyin FC looks the favourites to advance to the final. Chennai might have the winning goal if they make use of their well-coordinated midfield.

Predicted Score: ATK 0-1 Chennaiyin FC

