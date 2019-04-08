Super Cup 2019 semi-finals: Chennai City vs FC Goa | Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming Details

FC Goa

The goal-raining quarterfinals of the Super Cup 2019 come to an end with Chennaiyin FC surprisingly grabbing the last spot for the final 4 encounters. In the first and fierce semi-final, I-League champions Chennai City will face ISL finalists FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Chennai City just proved to the critics that being crowned the I-League champions is not a small thing. They knocked out defending champions Bengaluru FC 2-1 in an exciting clash in Bhubaneswar. Against FC Goa, Chennai City will be aiming to keep up with their previous performances.

The team has their midfield and forwards working in good coordination, which will act as an additional benefit. Goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio's exceptional form will only add to the high hopes.

However, Akbar Nawaz would certainly demand a dominance in midfield. If the gaffer can fix out the minor problems prevailing on the field, Chennai City could very well be the first finalists of the Super Cup this season.

FC Goa is the club in India which deserves a trophy this season. After a well-planned ISL season that went right except on the night of the final, the Gaurs are now in the semi-finals of the Super Cup.

The bitter past of two ISL final defeats might become an unwanted obstacle for Goa's cup run. But, things look under control for Sergi Lobera's boys on the field.

Ferran Corominas has continued his good form in this tournament too. When supported with the young Indian legs, Coro and Goa are still the very same dangerous attack to keep under control. However, Edu Bedia's suspension would be a hustle for Lobera to deal with. Goa's hunt for a trophy will see a crucial turn at the semi-final clash on Tuesday.

Chennai City vs FC Goa: Match Information

Date: 9 April 2019

Kickoff: 8:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Chennai City vs FC Goa: Team News

Chennai City

Chennai City is expected to continue with the same eleven players who started in their quarter-final win against Bengaluru FC.

FC Goa

Edu Bedia will be suspended following the red card against Jamshedpur FC. Hugo Boumous might take his place in the semi-final. Mandar Rao Desai too is expected to be back in the lineup.

Chennai City vs FC Goa: Probable Lineups

Chennai City (4-4-2): Mauro Boerchio, Tarif Akhand, Edwin Vanspaul, Ajithkumar Kamaraj, Gaurav Bora, Sandro Rodriguez, Sriram B, Nestor Gordillo, Michael Regin, Pedro Manzi, Ameerudeen Mohaideen

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Zaid Krouch, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

Chennai City vs FC Goa: Form Guide

Chennai City: W-W-W-L-W

FC Goa: W-L-L-W-W

Chennai City vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

No previous meetings.

Chennai City vs FC Goa: Key Players

Chennai City

Nestor Gordillo will have the most vital outfit on the field for Chennai City. The Spanish player was behind Chennai's first goal in the previous match when he pounced onto a loose ball that came from the Bengaluru FC defence.

Gordillo has a crucial role to play in linking up the whole team's play. He is expected to be placed as a central midfielder and take up the role of a box-to-box player, digging out space between Goa's midfield and defence.

FC Goa

FC Goa will have Ferran Corominas continue as their go-to-man when in need of a goal. The striker made his presence on the scoreboard felt with a penalty against Jamshedpur FC.

The ISL golden boot winner will be put to an immense test by the Chennai City defenders. Brandon Fernandes will have a pivotal role operating from the midfield for FC Goa. The 24-year old will be assigned to make the maximum use of the wings for the Guars.

Chennai City vs FC Goa: Predictions

Both the teams have been in excellent form and have players capable of converting the half-chances into goals. While Goa will be dependent on their prominent attacking forces, Chennai City will have an opportunity to control the game in the midfield. If the I-League winners can take advantage of this, they look the favorites to advance to the finals.

Predicted Score - Chennai City 3:2 FC Goa

