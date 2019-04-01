Super Cup 2019: FC Pune City 2-4 Chennai City FC – 5 talking points as Manzi grabs another hat-trick

Avik Roy

Chennai City won against Pune City

I-League champions Chennai City lived up to their reputation when they thrashed Indian Super League side FC Pune City in the Super Cup match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

As most of the I-League have already withdrawn from the tournament, the onus was on Chennai City to keep the reputation of the tournament. They did the job in a brilliant fashion to set-up a mouth-watering clash in the quarter-final, when they face the ISL Champions Bengaluru FC, who got walkover a day before as their opponent Mohun Bagan have not registered players for the tournament. The match will be held on 4th April.

Pedro Manzi scored another routine hat-trick with Sandro Rodriguez scoring the other. Marcelinho and Marko Stankovic scored for Pune City.

On that note, let us analyse the talking points of the game:

#5 Another day, another hat-trick for Manzi

Manzi (left) scored a hat-trick

It may be a different tournament altogether, but for Pedro Manzi, the form remains the same. Just like I-League, he marked his debut in the Super Cup memorable with a hat-trick, his fifth of the season.

Four hat-tricks in a single season of the I-League is a record which any player should be proud of. It seems Manzi never stops without scoring three in a game. Against Pune City, he was at his usual best, being at the right position every time, avoiding his markers and scoring from every angle.

For much of the first half an hour of the game, the Spaniard was tightly marked by Matt Mills and Martin Diaz, the two taller and superior central defenders of FC Pune City. Chennai City at that time, were sitting deep and trying to understand the strategy of their opponent.

His two Spanish partners should take most of the credit for his first goal. Manzi only had to connect the ball and put it into the right place after he got an inch-perfect pass from Aminuddin Moinuddin. But the second goal was a result of sheer brilliance.

After getting a through pass from Nestor Gordillo, Manzi made a quick inside cut to put Diaz behind. He then calmly placed a low shot into the first bar to score his second. The third came from a penalty in the second half and this time he waited till the goalkeeper jumped on one side and placed the ball into the centre of the net.

If he continues the same form in the tournament, Chennai City would surely make another statement in Indian football.

