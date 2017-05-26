TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 11 (Delhi Season 2)

The fight for second heats up with five teams fighting for two spots in the top three!

Can Wishwakings rally late to grab the second spot?

The final gameweek is split into two game-days as we look to round off another season of TAL Delhi. We have had some unexpected stories this season starting with Dwarka clinching the title with a game in hand. The champions-elect won’t play until next week but we are sure the celebrations are in full swing.

The surprise title candidates of the season, Q Squad faltered at a crucial time but given this is their first season in TAL, their campaign has still been impressive. They now need to finish on a high note by winning their last game.

The fight for a top three finish is not done yet with Storm, Wishwakings, Phoenix and Kickers all in it along with Q Squad. Three games take place on Sunday afternoon this weekend at Q Hub in Gurgaon while the remaining matches will take place on June 3rd 2017.

3:00 PM: Sen Q v Ultimate FC

Gameweek 11 kicks off with Sen Q taking on Ultimate FC. Sen Q have run into a terrible patch where their form has completely forsaken them and they have lost four in a row. Ultimate FC are yet to pick up a win but given Sen Q’s form, they will be smelling blood as they look to end the season on a high note by picking up their first win in TAL.

Ultimate have improved game on game and have come away with a couple of draws in the past few weeks but a win here would truly reflect the improvement. Sen Q need to get back to the basics if they are to eke out a win here.

Crystal Ball: Sen Q (2) – (3) Ultimate FC

4:15 PM: Q Squad v Panthers FC

The second of the three fixtures has Q Squad taking on Panthers FC. Q Squad were irresistible for the first half of the season and only dropped points twice in their first eight outings but their first and second loss of the season came at a really crucial time handing Dwarka the title.

Q Squad went into Gameweek 8 as favourites to lift the title and had a two-point lead over their rivals but back-to-back losses to Phoenix and Kickers sealed their fate. But with second up for grabs, they need to realign their heads and win their last game, to put pressure on the chasing pack. Panthers have reached rock bottom and have lost three on the trot and look destined for a bottom half finish.

Crystal Ball: Q Squad (3) – (1) Panthers FC

5:30 PM: Wishwakings v Storm Youth

The final game of the day has Wishwakings taking on Storm Youth. Wishwakings have a game in hand but need to win this game to keep their hopes of finishing second alive. After a slow start to the campaign, they have come into full force over the past few weeks and have scored the second highest number of goals amongst the teams (behind FC Kickers) for the entire season.

Storm Youth are still learning the ways of the league but have made great strides. They won’t finish in the top half of the table but seeing out the season on a high note will help them lay the platform for next season. Expect the day to end in a goal fest!

Crystal Ball: Wishwakings (4) – (2) Storm Youth