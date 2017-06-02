TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 11, Part 2 (Delhi Season 2)

The final week of the season is upon us in TAL Delhi.

The final gameweek of TAL Delhi Season 2 takes place on May 3rd at Q Hub, Gurgaon

Part Two of Gameweek 11 takes place on June 3rd at Q Hub Gurgaon. The battle for second spot in the standings will be decided between four teams – Kickers, Wishwakings, Storm and Phoenix - still in it with a chance. Along with this, the winner of the Adidas #NeverFollow Leaderboard will also be decided with either Phoenix or Storm coming out on top. Notably, Delhi Dynamos will be hosting a coaching clinic and scouting on the final day.

Wishwakings vs FC Dwarka

Dwarka have already won the league but this match will be a tough one as Wishwakings need to score big to take second spot. Wishwakings are hungry and have had a good run in the past couple of matches, so this will be interesting as they will look to keep their winning streak going.

Despite wrapping up the league, FC Dwarka will look to end the season on a winning note. Both teams possess brilliant attacking prowess, however, defence will be the deciding factor in the outcome of the game. If Dwarka hold off Wishwakings early, they could come out on top but we have a feeling Wishwakings are going to come out guns blazing

Crystal ball: Wishwakings (4) – (3) FC Dwarka

Highflyers FC vs Storm Youth

Highflyers FC have had time to rest and plan so it will be interesting to see what sort of tactics they will bring into the game. It will be a game of attack versus defence. Highflyers are expected to field a strong team given that some of their best defenders have recovered from injuries.

Storm Youth will have to shake off the defeat they suffered in the last game and bring their A game. It will be interesting to see how the teams stack up. At the end of the day, both the teams will be playing for bragging rights to see who ends the season with a win

Crystal Ball: Highflyers FC (2) v (1) Storm Youth

Storm FC vs Phoenix FC

This is one of the most anticipated matches of the league for two reasons; one, it will show who has a shot at second spot and two, it will determine the winner of the Adidas leader board. It will be interesting to watch how the teams line up given the fact that a win is as important as scoring goals (i.e, for the Adidas leaderboard)

Storm’s defence is bound to be tested by Phoenix’s attack so strategy will be key in deciding the outcome of the game. Phoenix FC will look to Fulgence Kouame to work his magic and Storm FC will look to Boaz and G King to bring out their best.

Crystal Ball: Storm FC (1) – (1) Phoenix FC

FC Kickers vs Delhi Student FC

The last game of the league and season 2 will see FC Kickers take on Delhi Student FC. Kickers are favourites to take the second spot in the league and a decent win will ensure that, considering they have the upper hand when it comes to goal difference.

With Delhi Dynamos scouting the league on the final day, we expect Delhi Student FC to field their strongest squad and make a game of it. Kickers will go into this game as favourites but you can’t rule out an upset here given that DSFC will play with all the freedom in the world.

Crystal ball: FC Kickers (4) v (2) Delhi Student FC