TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 11 Division 2

We have an exciting line-up of matches in the final gameweek as teams fight it out for promotion and relegation, read on to find out more!

Diablos once again missed out on promotion but they come up against old rivals Athlos in GW 11 who also missed out on promotion this season 1

The final round of games for season 4 are here and there are still a few stories to be written. Al-Fateh have a three point lead over Titans but trail on goal difference so a win would be what they are gunning for. The relegation battle is also very interesting and anything can happen with four teams (Kudlu, Brunton, Garden Boys and Sparta) still fighting to avoid the two drop spots.

The games are split across February 25 and February 26.

February 25

9:30 AM – Mercurial FC v BFE United

The first match of GW 11 has Mercurial taking on BFE United. Mercurial FC picked up back to back wins to secure their status in Division 2 and a win here could send them into the top half of the table.

BFE United are yet to pick up a win but would want to end the season on a high note so we expect them to come out all guns blazing. Mercurial do go into this game as favourites but as always, on the last day, surprises are abundant.

Players to watch

Jaipal Pai (Mercurial FC): The versatile forward has come into his own the past couple of games and will be expected to make an impact here.

Rakendra Thapa (BFE United): The midfielder has been missing in action for a while but will need to show up if his team are to pick up that elusive win.

Crystal Ball: Mercurial FC (2) – (1) BFE United

12:30 PM: Rebels FC v FC Kudlu

We have an interesting game next when Rebels come up against Kudlu. Both teams are fighting for something and we expect this to be a cracker of a game. Rebels are currently in fourth and a win is a must if they are to pile on the pressure on C2 who play later in the day.

They are tied with C2 but trail them on goal difference. Kudlu can decide their own destiny by winning this game but any other result means they will have to wait for other match results to see if they are safe.

Players to watch

Sharath Kamath (Rebels FC): The midfield maestro will be called upon to use his experience and guide his young squad to another victory.

Jencil Saj (FC Kudlu): The centre-back will need to be at his best if his team are to stop Rebels from scoring.

Crystal Ball: Rebels FC (3) – (2) FC Kudlu

3:30 PM – Athlos United v Diablos FC

Two old rivals meet when Athlos United play Diablos. Both teams have been craving promotion to Division 1 since they joined TAL in Season 2 but both have always just fallen short and once again they are in a similar situation.

Both teams have similar storylines this season and have paid the price for their early season complacency. Both teams don’t have anything to play for and are stuck in mid table obscurity but that doesn’t mean we can't have an exciting game given that both teams like to attack.

Players to watch

Mohnish Madnani (Athlos United): The centre-back has been Athlos’s best players all season long and has delivered on both ends of the pitch.

Harshawardhan Rawoot (Diablos FC): The midfielder has quietly had an efficient season for Diablos and is the link between defence and attack.

Crystal Ball: Athlos United (3) – (3) Diablos FC

5:00 PM: Garden Boys FC v C2 FC

Garden Boys and C2 FC delivers another match up where teams on the opposite ends of the spectrum meet to play for their respective goals for the season. Garden Boys have had a disastrous 2017 and find themselves deep in the relegation battle after a good start to the season.

C2 lost their shot at the title after consecutive draws towards the end of last year but have a chance at promotion, something they will be geared up for. They have a two-goal lead over Rebels who are tied with them on points so not only is a win a must, they need to keep in mind how many goals Rebels score earlier in the day if they win.

Players to watch

Richard Abraham (Garden Boys FC): The winger will be expected to deliver if his team are to win.

Yeshwanth Mekala (C2 FC): C2’s MVP for the season will be expected once again to pull the strings in midfield.

Crystal Ball: Garden Boys FC (1) – (2) C2 FC

26 February

10:00 AM: FC Sparta v Emdee Al-Fateh

The first of two Division 2 matches on Sunday takes place at 10 AM when Sparta go up against Al-Fateh. Sparta find themselves fighting for their lives and only a win would suffice but they are coming up against the league leaders and that won't be an easy task.

However, they are the only team to have beaten Al-Fateh last season and will want to invoke those memories as they take the stage to play their biggest game in TAL yet. Al-Fateh only need a point to be crowned champions but we don’t expect them to field anything less than a full-strength squad as they look to end the season as champions with a win!

Players to watch

Skiffin Jose (FC Sparta): The centre-back will need to be at the top of his game if Sparta are to stop the potent Al-Fateh attack.

Zaib Sherief (Emdee Al-Fateh): The captain hasn’t been in his best form this season but with the title on the line we expect him to deliver.

Crystal Ball: FC Sparta (2) – (3) Emdee Al-Fateh

11:15 AM – FC Brunton v Titans FC

The final gameweek has been all about matchups with teams fighting on the opposite ends of the spectrum and this match between Brunton and Titans follows the same. Brunton have played well over the past few weeks but still find themselves fighting to stay alive.

Titans, on the other hand, are three points off league leaders Al-Fateh and their destiny will rest partly on the game played before them but either way, what we can expect is for them to come out guns blazing no matter what they are playing for, because that’s what we have to expect from them.

Players to watch

Karun Sondhi (FC Brunton): The captain will need to step up his game if his team is to stop the brute attacking force that Titans possess.

Anirudh Krishnadas (Titans FC): The midfield maestro will be expected to control the game and create chances from deep in midfield given how Brunton will set up.

Crystal Ball: FC Brunton (2) – (3) Titans FC