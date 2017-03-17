TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 2 (Delhi Season 2)

Dwarka FC v Phoenix FC should be an exciting high octane match up, while Wishwa Kings will be looking to open their account.

Q Squad are one of the exciting new teams to join TAL this season.

Gameweek 2 takes place on March 19 at Quantum Hub in Gurgaon. The first week was action packed with Phoenix making the headlines when they stunned Wishwakings. The competition this season looks intense with multiple teams looking at claiming top honours.

9:00 AM: Dwarka FC v Phoenix FC

The first game of the day has Dwarka FC taking on Phoenix FC at 9:00 AM. Dwarka FC completed a come from behind win against Sen Q in their opening game to pick up all three points and will be hoping to continue their winning ways but they come up against a Phoenix side who are much stronger than expected.

Phoenix have revamped their side since the friendlies and look like a balanced squad, out to make some noise before the season ends. We expect this game to be a high-scoring one with both teams gunning for victory.

Crystal Ball: Dwarka FC (3) – (3) Phoenix FC

10:15 AM: Storm FC v Sen Q

The second game of the day has Storm FC taking on Sen Q. Storm FC look the strongest of the title contenders this season but they need to add a few wins to their account before we can start actually calling them that.

Sen Q would be ruing messing up last game when they had the lead with twenty minutes to go. They ended up conceding three goals in the final ten minutes but they should put those memories behind them and focus on holding off Storm, who posses a potent attack.

Storm look favourties in this game but Sen Q will be calling on their experience to outwit their opponents.

Crystal Ball: Storm FC (2)- (0) Sen Q

11:30 AM: Delhi Student FC v Q Squad

The third game of the day has Delhi Student FC taking on Q Squad in what seems to be the most evenly matched game of the day. Delhi Student FC lost their opening game to Storm although it was a close encounter.

Q Squad played well in their opening game against Highflyers but their complacency in the early part of the game cost them all three points. Both teams like to attack so it looks like we will have another goal fest on our hands.

Crystal Ball: Delhi Student FC (3) – (2) Q Squad

3:00 PM: Wishwa Kings v Highflyers FC

The final game for the day has Wishwa Kings taking on Highflyers FC at 3:00 PM. Wishwa Kings were stunned by Phoenix in their opening game but we expect a full strength squad this week and they will be looking to open their account.

Highflyers FC grabbed a point in their opening game, but they could have easily come away with three having kept Q Squad at bay for most of the game. Wishwa Kings play an open game while Highflyers are set up more compactly so from a tactical perspective this is an extremely interesting match up.

Crystal Ball: Wishwa Kings (2) – (1) Highflyers FC