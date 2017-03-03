TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 2 Division 4

Division 4 resumes after a two-week break and some exciting matches are in store for us!

Division 4 Standings (Gameweek 1)

The second round of games for Division 4 are here after a two-week break and teams will be raring to get onto the pitch. Currently Bangalore City FC B occupies top spot but only due to goal difference from four other teams who are tied on points. Royal Eagles, Simba Sports, United 4th Phase and Can-a-bees are the other teams who picked wins in GW 1.

11:00 AM – Tornadoes FC v Royal Eagles FC

The first game of the day has Tornadoes FC taking on Royal Eagles FC. Tornadoes lost a 7 goal thriller to United 4th Phase in their opening gameweek but look like a good side who can compete for promotion this season.

Royal Eagles had an easy outing against Pegasus in GW 1 defeating them 5-0 and will want to keep going on the same path. Both teams like to attack so we expect an open game here with loads of goals.

Players to watch

Yunus Nawab (Tornadoes FC): With Division 1 done, the cool and composed centre-back can take part for Tornadoes.

Bobin Shreshta (Royal Eagles FC): The striker was at the helm of things last week and will be expected to deliver the goals again.

Crystal Ball: Tornadoes FC (3) – (2) Royal Eagles FC

12:30 PM – Rangers FC v The Aces

The second game of the day has Rangers taking on The Aces. Rangers fell apart last match in the second half to concede five goals to Simba Sports but given the quality they possess in the squad it’s very unlikely such a performance will be repeated.

The Aces were also in a similar situation in GW 1 where they put in a good performance against BCFC but eventually got tired and let the goals in the second half of the game. We expect this match to be close and with both teams gunning for the win we could have an entertaining match on our hands.

Players to watch

Chandan G (Rangers FC): The captain will have to lead the way if his team are to get a win.

Sai Mahesh (The Aces): The midfielder will be expected to control the tempo of the game as his team looks to pick up their first win.

Crystal Ball: Rangers FC (2) – (2) The Aces

2:00 PM – Simba Sports FC v Can-a-bees FC

The third game of the day has Simba Sports FC taking on Can-a-bees FC. Simba Sports were rampant in their last outing putting in a five-star performance against Rangers to pick up all three points.

Can-a-bees also picked up a win when they defeated Brother United in a close game. Simba did defeat Can-a-bees in the pre-season friendlies but a lot has changed since then for both sides. Simba do go into this game with a slight advantage but we expect Can-a-bees to put up a fight as they look to avenge their loss in the friendlies.

Players to watch

Schadrack Mpembe (Simba Sports FC): The forward was on the score sheet last game and looks to be explosive on the counter attack.

Aditya Singh (Can-a-bees FC): The keeper was in fine form and helped his side pick up three points last time around, can he do the same this time?

Crystal Ball: Simba Sports FC (2) – (1) Can-a-bees FC

3:30 PM – Dragons AFC v United 4th Phase FC

Next up Dragons take on United 4th Phase FC in what should be a close game. Dragons surprised everyone last week when they drew with Kamanhattan All Stars and they have added well since then making them a complete wildcard team.

However, they are coming up against strong opponents in United 4th who look early season contenders for promotion and the title. Although United 4th look favourites, we expect Dragons to throw in a surprise or two.

Players to watch

Daniel Khumlo (Dragons AFC): The versatile player joined Dragons from Supernova and his experience will come in handy as Dragons embark on their first campaign in TAL.

Altamesh Chaudhary (United 4th Phase FC): The winger was explosive last gameweek scoring 2 goals and will be asked to deliver the goods again.

Crystal Ball: Dragons AFC (1) – (2) United 4th Phase FC

4:45 PM – Pegasus FC v Kamnahattan All Stars

The penultimate game of the day has Pegasus FC taking on Kammanhattan All-Stars at 4:45 PM. Pegasus didn’t show up with their full squad last gameweek and as a result suffered a heavy loss.

Kammanhattan put in an unflattering performance last week drawing with Dragons but are expected to bounce back. Both teams are newly formed and it will take time to adjust to the big pitch but one 11 game season means teams need to get it right from early on to have a shot at bigger things later on in the season.

Players to watch

Merwin James (Pegasus FC): The midfielder will be expected to control the game from the middle if his team are to get a result.

Nitin Baros (Kammanhattan All Stars): The captain wasn’t at his best last game and his team will need his presence to be felt if they are to pick up a win.

Crystal Ball: Pegasus FC (1) – (2) Kammanhattan All Stars

6:00 PM – Bangalore City FC B v Brothers United

The final game of the day has Bangalore City FC B taking on Brothers United. BCFC B scored six goals last gameweek against Aces and will be looking to copy what their counterparts did in Division 3 but given the competition in Division 4 that might be a tough ask.

Brothers United played in GW 1 but could not get the result they desired but having seen how they play we expect them to improve game on game. Although it would be a tough ask of them to stop the attacking force BCFC possess they will be looking to give it their all.

Players to watch

Papy Keita (Bangalore City FC B): The forward was at the helm of the things in GW 1 and looks to be the focal point of this attack.

Sagnik Palmal (Brothers United) : The defender will need to be on the top of his game for his side to keep a clean sheet.

Crystal Ball: Bangalore City FC B (1) – (0) Brothers United