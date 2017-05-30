TAL Delhi Match Reports: Gameweek 11

Wishwakings win big to stay in the battle for second while Q Squad's slide continues. Sen Q end the season on a high note.

The fight for second is on and will go down to the wire!

Gameweek 11 has been broken up into two matchdays. Three games were played on May 28, while the remaining four will happen over the coming weekend.

Sen Q v Ultimate FC

Score: Sen Q (3) – (1) Ultimate FC

Scorers: Sen Q (Tushar Dadhwal 2’; Ashish 16’; Viraj Sinha 21’)

Ultimate FC (Arjun Malik 30’)

Sen Q and Ultimate FC played their last game of the season. The game was a spectacle to watch with both the teams bringing out all they had to end the season on a high. Sen Q were on fire as a team, producing and displaying some fine football.

Ultimate FC, though at the last of the table did not give up till the end. The team’s young players were on fire.

Sen Q pressed early and were able to break through early on as Ultimate’s defence were not organised to check the attack from Sen Q.

Ultimate FC’s midfielder Aryan S looked like he was playing on an international platform, dribbling and dancing around the defence. His footwork was fantastic, however, he was unlucky as his shots weren’t converted into goals.

Shravan Chowdhary was once again in fine form, pulling off some solo runs yet was unlucky to find the net.

Sen Q had some promising shots off target and the likes of Ashish and Viraj Sinha helped the team as their goals gave them all three points. It was a fine way to end the season.

Man of the Match: Nikhil Bhushan (Sen Q)

Q Squad v Panthers FC

Score: Q Squad (0) – (1) Panthers FC

Scorers: Panthers FC (Vidit Sharma 59’)

A title contending team, Q Squad gave away their run for the prize with back to back losses in the last three games. A sad story but one that is true. They took on Panthers, a team that missed the last two game weeks, for their final game of the season.

A young team like Q Squad have a long way to go in terms of learning and understanding the game. Their approach to the league has been incredible. They put on outstanding performances by beating teams much more experience and stronger than them. A bunch of brave young boys, they were once the favourites to win the league.

Their final game was intense and there were some brilliant performances. Ritvik Dutta did well with his tackles and solo runs, winning the ball in several one on one encounters and his free kicks were unmatched in the league. Being one of the backbones of the team, Dutta surely has been one of the best young talents.

Panthers came back with a bang, making sure that Q Squad had to work hard to keep them off the post. They had some fine moments in front of the goal with Dipesh Yadav and Mukul missing chances. They were solid in the midfield which gave them a break in the last minute of the game when Vidit Sharma converted a cross from Tushar.

They put on a fine display to end the season and hopefully will come back stronger next time.

Man of the Match: Ritvik Dutta (Q Squad)

Storm Youth FC v Wishwakings

Score: Storm Youth FC (1) – (4) Wishwakings FC

Scorers: Storm Youth FC (Aditya Chopra 43’)

Wishwakings FC (Rajat Vaish 3’; Peter Ebuka 29’, 37’; Rahul Paswan 47’)

If there is one team that won’t give up, it’s Wishwakings FC. They came with an attitude not just to win but to win big. This was very evident with their play and the way they started the game. The intensity never died down as the game progressed.

They scored an early goal in the third minute as Rajat Vaish ran into the box and chipped the goalkeeper.

From there, there was no turning back as Peter Ebuka saw three shots rattle the post. Though he did score two goals later on in the game. Wishwakings FC were solid in their defence as well. Their midfielders moved well off the ball as well which made it hard for Storm Youth to mark them out of the game.

Man of the Match: Rajat Vaish (Wishwakings)