TAL Match Reports: Gameweek 1 Division 4

Some exciting matches took place on the inaugural weekend of Division 4.

Bangalore City FC B got off to a good start in their opening game in Division 4

Tornadoes FC v United 4th Phase FC

Score TFC (3) – (4) U4PFC

Scorers: Tornadoes FC (M Khaleel 10’, 13’, Shahrukh 44’) – United 4th Phase FC (Mukul Chauhan 3’, Altamesh Choudhary 16’, 58’, Dauda Amme 42’)

The inaugural match of Division 4 certainly couldn’t have been more thrilling than the clash between these two teams. With not much known about the Division 4 teams, the only thing that was as clear as daylight was the fact that the teams were looking to establish themselves on the top of the food chain.

Tornadoes FC and United 4th Phase FC did just that with their thriller of a match. United 4th wasted no time in getting into business, with Mukul Chauhan breaking the deadlock just three minutes into the game.

Tornadoes weren’t going down without a fight and just seven minutes later, Mohammed Khaleel brought the storm with two back to backers leaving everyone stunned. We saw the game change hands in a short span of time but Altamesh Choudhary had plans of his own when just three minutes later he scored the equaliser to end the first half with the scores tied and everyone on the edge of their seats.

The second half started after lengthy half-time discussions with their respective managers. Both teams walked out onto the pitch with an agenda, and things seemed evenly matched until Dauda Amme of United 4th slotted one past the keeper giving his side the lead 12 minutes into the half.

Two minutes later Shahrukh of Tornadoes equalised with a good display of skill getting past the United 4th defence. Things seemed to be in the balance till the 58th minute of the game when Altamesh Choudhary sealed the deal scoring his second goal, with little to no time left for Tornadoes to pull one back, giving his side the win.

Man of the Match: Altamesh Choudhary (United 4th Phase FC)

Can-a-bees FC v Brothers United

Score CBFC (2) – (1) BU

Scorers: Can-a-bees FC (Subramanian B 20’, Charles Clinton 43’) – Brothers United (Praveen P 16’)

The second match of the day saw Can-a-bees FC take on Brothers United, The famed crystal ball saw this match ending in a stalemate but the level of intensity shown by both teams made it obvious that the better team would come out on top.

The match began with Brothers United dominating possession of the ball which eventually led to their first goal when Praveen P knocked one past the Can-a-bees keeper giving his side the lead.

It wasn’t until four minutes later when Subramanian of Can-a-bees gave his side hope with his equaliser. With 10 minutes left for the first half whistle the teams battled it out but neither side could convert.

The second half saw a struggle take place with both sides trying to keep possession of the ball but things tipped in the favour of Can-a-bees when Charles Clinton edged one past the keeper in the 43rd minute giving his side the lead.

The Brothers fought back hard but some noteworthy keeping by Adithya Singh of Can-a-bees kept their attacks at bay and eventually gave them a well-deserved win.

Man of the Match: (Can-a-bees FC) Royal Eagles FC v Pegasus FC

Score REFC (5) – (0) PFC

Scorers: Royal Eagles FC (Swaroop KN 3’, 26’, Bobin Shreestha 19’,55’, Sunil Kumar G 32’)

The matchup between Royal Eagles FC and Pegasus FC was indeed a sight to behold as we saw Pegasus FC, a newly formed team, take on a more established squad. It was truly determination against experience and chemistry.

Royal Eagles wasted no time in getting into attack mode with Swaroop KN scoring a goal just three minutes into the half to put Pegasus in a tizzy. Pegasus, however, showed their grit and mettle and a couple of well-executed attacks gave the Eagles plenty to think about but lacklustre finishes further added to the frustration of the team that were giving it their all every time they orchestrated an attack.

Bobin Shreestha of Royal Eagles furthered their misery by scoring a goal in the 19th minute only for Swaroop KN to add to his tally in the 26th minute, ending the half with a comfortable lead.

The second half saw a worn out Pegasus trying to do some damage control but it was to no avail with Sunil Kumar scoring just two minutes into the second half. Pegasus managed to find their second wind drawing inspiration from a commendable performance by their keeper Hemanth Mot, who thwarted the Eagles attack on numerous occasions.

With a few minutes left on the clock, it was Bobin Shrestha who added to his team's tally in the 55th minute putting the game to rest and adding to his team’s goal differential which will prove to be vital as the league progresses.

Man of the Match: (Royal Eagles FC)

Simba Sports FC v Rangers FC

Score SSFC (5) – (0) RFC

Scorers: Simba Sports FC (Freddy Likalika 30’, Bruce Mabango 42’, Schadrak Mpembe 51’,53’, Oliver Lobo 55’)

Simba Sports FC is the first all-African team to take part in the amateur league led by experienced manager Joe Lubula. They entered the match as the clear favourites over the newly formed underdog team Rangers FC, which comprises of a bunch of youngsters led by some experienced players that have played in TAL before.

The match kicked off and much to everyone’s surprise Rangers FC were not only holding their own but also giving the Simba defence something to think about with a constant flurry of attacks that kept them more than pre-occupied.

It was evident that Simba Sports took their opponents lightly and The Rangers were glad to make them pay for it. The first half almost ended in a goalless draw with the Rangers pulling off the performance of a lifetime but Freddy Likalika proved to be a party pooper scoring a goal in the 30th minute just before the whistle could be blown.

The second half seemed to take its toll on the Rangers as they were unable to keep up the tempo with which they played the first half. Simba’s tactical change in the second half nullified the Ranger’s defence and just 10 minutes into the game Bruce Mabango netted one past the keeper to make the score 2-0, to make matters worse for the Rangers Schadrak Mpembe of Simba displayed some top notch skills scoring two back to back goals in two minutes putting the game well out of reach for the Rangers.

With minutes left to spare the Rangers tried their best to get a goal back but the Simba defence seemed impenetrable which led to Oliver Lobo scoring the final goal of the game in the 55th minute, giving his side a comfortable win.

Man of the Match: Schadrak Mpembe (Simba Sports FC) Bangalore City FC B v The Aces FC

Score BCFCB (6) – (0) TAFC

Scorers: Bangalore City FC B (Papy Keita 15’, 38’, Abdul Kamail 36’, Ronald Ezekiel 51’, 59’, Abhijeet Sahu 57’)

The last and most awaited game of the day saw Bangalore City FC B take on The Aces FC. Bangalore City FC B is the second team under Coach Boudewijn Renes, who has made his presence felt with the success story behind his A team.

His experience and technical know-how especially in the aspect of ‘Total Football’ has certainly separated the men from the boys as far as 11 A-side football is concerned. The Aces FC, on the other hand, are the youngest team to have graced the league so far with commendable performances in the friendly fixtures and with a few new signings, they were sure to be a force to reckon with.

The first half began with BCFC B kicking the ball about, testing their new opponents and much to their surprise they saw an equally enthusiastic Aces giving them a run for their money with a couple of shots on target.

BCFC B then upped their attack and in the 15th minute Papy Keita, with a brilliant display of dribbling skill cut through the Aces defence to slot one past the keeper breaking the deadlock.

Just when BCFC B thought they created some breathing room the Aces showed them just what they were made off with back to back attacks, some of which hit the post forcing the coach to rethink his strategy for the next half. The first half ended with the lone goal for BCFC B and a few unsuccessful attempts by the young lads of Aces.

The second half had a different story to tell and it was evident that coach Bo’s analysis of the game really helped make his side a stronger force, addressing all their weak links in the first half, the team stepped onto the pitch with a game plan and wasted no time to get on the attack.

Abdul Kamail scored a spectacular goal in the 36th minute only for Papy Keita to add to his tally two minutes later with yet another brilliant display of footwork. The Aces were unable to breach the BCFC B defence with Ibrahim, their CB playing the role of an absolute rock.

Towards the dying Embers of the game, Ronald Ezekiel scored two goals in the span of nine minutes with Abhijeet Sahu scoring one in between to make the final score 6-0. The Aces will have some serious re-strategizing to do before they make their next appearance.