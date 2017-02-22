TAL Match Reports: Gameweek 10 Division 1

Bengal clinch the title while Gremio, Horizons and Parikrma pick up wins to fight for 2nd place in GW 11. FCKK and Yataghan are also safe!

Champions-elect FC Bengal pose for the shutterbug after their win over Flipkart FC

Yataghan Internazionale (1) – (0) Project 7

Scorers

Yataghan Internazionale (Davinder Singh 5’)

An early goal from Yataghan Internazionale was enough to ensure they picked up all three points in a tightly challenged contest against Project 7. Davinder Singh picked up the ball on the flank and dribbled in unchallenged and managed to slot home the opener in the 5th minute with the defence not blinking an eye. The individual moment of brilliance from the veteran was enough to ensure Yataghan secured their status in the top division for another season.

Project 7 had chances in the second half to pull back level but as has been this season for them, luck just wasn’t on their side. An indirect free kick right at the death resulted in a penalty after the initial kick was handled in the box.

The Yataghan keeper Aftab Haroon saved the following spot kick and the final whistle was blown right after that. The return of Kartik Singh to the starting line-up proved to be useful and his partnership with Andreas and Mutsa in defence was efficient helping them keep another clean sheet.

Project 7 are still without a win and with relegation confirmed for the team, they will be planning ahead for next season as they look to get back into Division 1 on their first try. Yataghan pulled off some big results in the second half of the season including beating long time rivals Horizons and will want to build on these performances as they look forward to the second edition of the TAL Cup.

Man of the Match: Davinder Singh (Yataghan Internazionale)

Samba FC (0) – (1) FC Kougen Kikou

Scorers

FC Kougen Kikou (Takahisa Kiyone 2’)

Kougen Kikou secured their top tier status after they ground out a slender 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Samba. The only goal in the game came in the 2nd minute when a sweetly placed cross from Eric Namikata was slotted in by Takahisa Kiyone, after which FCKK defended in a compact way to keep their opponents out.

Samba have now gone five games without scoring a goal and their early season wins seem to be from a different universe. They have lost their shape completely and their attack has become toothless; with a game still left to play and their destiny in their own hands they need to change something up if they are to survive in Division 1.

They do have the experience in these kinds of situations and will be hoping to recall the memories of their playoff win against Titans last season to boost morale in the squad.

Kougen Kikou exceeded pre season expectations and to be honest deserved a higher position in the standings than they are currently in. Their performances have been efficient and often have carried out exactly their strategy to perfection enabling them to pick up points while in some cases they got unlucky because of an individual mistake or two.

Now that their status is secure in Division 1 they will be looking forward to the Cup hoping to erase memories of the previous edition of the cup where they fared miserably.

Man of the Match: Eric Namikata (FC Kougen Kikou)

Supernova FC (0) – (5) Parikrma FC

Scorers

Parikrma FC (Prashanth P 26’, Fayaz Ahmed 32’, Neh Minlen 38’, Sunil Manjunath 49’, 51’)

A flurry of goals midway through the game saw Parikrma rout Supernova with a 5-0 score line. The first quarter of the game was scrappy at best with both teams unable to cover the pitch in its entirety. The deadlock was broken in the 26th minute when Prashanth P managed to find the back of the net.

The second half opened with Parikrma doubling their lead quickly thanks to Fayaz Ahmed in the 32nd minute. Neh Minlen put the game to bed when he picked up the third goal for his team shortly after to ensure Parikrma still have a chance at finishing 2nd. Sunil Manjunath who ran around tirelessly the whole game was rewarded with a brace late in the game to round off a complete performance for Parikrma.

Supernova have endured a tough 2017 and have lost back to back games for the first time in their TAL career. Parikrma don’t have a shot at the title but second place will still a moral booster for a side that hasn’t been on their best on the big pitch. Both teams will already be looking forward to next season when they can compete for top honours but would want to finish this season on a high note.

Man of the Match: Sunil Manjunath (Parikrma FC)

Gremio FC (3) – (1) Rare Dare FC

Scorers

Gremio FC (Satish Kumar 24’, Shiva Kumar 29’, Hayder Halangy 55’)

Rare Dare FC (Sridhar Shiloh 46’)

Gremio FC remained second in the table after defeating Rare Dare by a 3-1 score line. Rare Dare still remain deep in the relegation battle and are currently 11th in the table and with three teams set to fight for one spot it will come down to the final game for them.

The game was evenly matched in the first half and the deadlock was only broken in the 24th minute when a neat move involving the two wingers Shiva Kumar and Satish Kumar resulted in Satish scoring the opener. Five minutes later the same duo combined for the second goal and this time Satish assisted Shiva Kumar and the lead was doubled in the 29th minute.

Rare Dare got back into the game after the restart but by the time they managed to pull one goal back it seemed too late. Srishar Shiloh scored for Rare Dare in the 46th minute giving a lifeline to his team but they failed to make use of the chances that followed and paid the price fro that.

Hayder Halangy scored a third in the 55th minute to seal the deal for Gremio and ensured his side picked up all three points. Credit must also be given to the Gremio stand in keeper Harshith Dungawath who excelled in his role for the day.

Gremio are currently in the highest position they have even been this late in the season and will be hoping to retain that place but they are coming up against their long time rivals Horizons whom they have never beaten. Rare Dare still have a chance left to remain in Division 1 but their destiny also lies in the results of the other teams who are battling relegation i.e. namely Samba and Mavericks.

Man of the Match: Harshith Dungawath (Gremio FC)

FC Bengal (2) – (0) Flipkart FC

Scorers

FC Bengal (Ravinder Singh 9’, 57’)

FC Bengal were crowned champions-elect after picking up all three points against Flipkart FC. Before the game started, they were 1 point ahead of Gremio who had already played and knew a win would seal the deal for them. Returning Ravinder Singh had a huge impact on his team and was the scorer of both goals on either side of the half.

Flipkart were coming off a big win over Supernova in their previous game and had the chance to spoilt Bengal’s early party but failed to do so even though they didn’t play badly. However, they did find it hard to create meaningful attacks with their play faltering in midfield.

They didn’t make use of the few chances they were presented with and had they done that we might be reading a different score line. Credit must be given to Prithu Lahiri who was rock solid at the back as he as all season long.

Bengal must wait for a game before they can lift the coveted trophy but we can expect them to bring a cheerful atmosphere along with their fans in what is just a formality match for them. However, they do come up against Supernova and win would be a morale booster for their cup so we do expect them to bring their ‘A’ game.

Flipkart have secured a top half finish for the season but much more was expected from this team especially given the fact that they have played together for 3 seasons now but they will be looking forward to the cup, which takes place in April.

Man of the Match: Ravinder Singh (FC Bengal)

Mavericks FC (1) – (3) Horizons FC

Scorers

Mavericks FC (Edwin KS 38’)

Horizons FC (Sanil Makhija 2’, 26’, AD Kumar 19’)

Horizons got back to winning ways defeating Mavericks comfortably in the final match of GW 10. With this win, Horizons still have a chance a second placed finish but they do come up against inform Gremio next week who are currently in second.

Midseason signing Sanil Makhija was at the helm of things scoring a brace for his side. He opened the scoring early in the game when his cool finish in the 2nd minute handed Horizons the lead early on. Two more first half goals from AD Kumar and a second for Sanil Makhija made sure Horizons went into the break with a comfortable margin.

Mavericks are currently in 10th place occupying one of the three relegation spots but they are best positioned to make an escape this season. They did fight back in the second half in this game and pulled one goal back too, thanks to a defensive mix-up in the Horizons back line that saw Edwin poke home the ball into the net.

But that’s all they were getting from this game and Horizons shut shop aferr that till the final whistle.

Horizons have a chance to go second in the table if they beat Gremio but can also fall out of the top three depending on other results. A potential six-pointer awaits Mavericks in their next game when they face off against relegation-threatened Rare Dare, a must-win game for both teams in question.

Man of the Match: Sanil Makhija (Horizons FC)