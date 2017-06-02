TAL On Fire: Gameweek 11 (Delhi Season 2)

We list out each team's MVP for the season!

The nominees for the Most Valuable Player Award

With Season 2 coming to end this weekend, this week’s On Fire column sees us list each team’s Most Valuable Player this season.

Nikhil Gahlot (FC Dwarka)

Nikhil Gahlot has been instrumental in Dwarka’s run to the championship in their inaugural campaign in TAL Delhi. His ability to read the game to perfection has allowed him to string passes all around from midfield.

His defensive work rate has been phenomenal while his 5 goals showcase his knack for popping up late into the box. He is a complete box to box midfielder and has been one of the standout performers this season.

Cologne (FC Kickers)

The perfect striker, Cologne has speed, agility and accuracy. His amazing footwork and ball control has made him a deadly striker and has 13 goals in 9 games. He is good with both his feet and head, making him an all-round striker that should never be left alone in the box.

The smiling assassin has had a massive role to play in Kickers’ rise to second, where they sit currently with one game to go.

Ritwick Dutta (Q Squad)

A player that keeps on giving, Ritwick Dutta, is a versatile and a consistent player who is brilliant on and off the ball. He controls the game from midfield and is as cool as a cucumber even when under pressure.

His free kick taking ability is off the charts as displayed by numerous instances throughout the season. The left-footed midfielder took the league by storm, especially in the earlier parts of the season which saw Q Squad rest at the top of the table.

Peter Ebuka (Wishwakings)

Even though football is a team game, sometimes individuals influence their team’s play and performances to such an extent that they have to be named above all. One such player is Pete Ebuka, who has been Wishwakings’ trump card.

The towering forward possesses excellent ball control and can hold up play and distribute very efficiently. He is the leading goal-scorer for his team.

Fulgence Kouame (Phoenix FC)

The favourite candidate for the MVP award, Fulgence Kouame single-handedly took his team to dizzying heights and now they have a chance to finish second in the table. Fulgence is an extremely agile player and his versatility and creativity allow him to break down defences with ease.

He is the leading goal scorers in the league with 16 goals to his name and has been as consistent as they come. He is also a team player and has shown time and time again that he will do whatever is necessary to lift his team to a win.

G King (Storm FC)

Storm FC’s main striker knows how to get the job done. He is a proficient striker who has scored time and time again for Storm this season. His accurate shooting is his biggest strength while having a powerful shot also helps in getting the ball past the goalkeepers.

He has had a big role to play in Storm’s successful season and will feel his job is complete if they end up grabbing the second spot on the final day.

Rahul Gulia (Sen Q)

A free-kick specialist, Rahul Gulia is has been one of the best all-round players in the league. His versatility allows him to switch between being a forward and a midfielder and has even filled in defence sometimes, all depending on his team’s requirements on a particular day.

His ability to get off shots quickly from his feet make him a dangerous player, no matter where he is playing.

Kesav Desai (Delhi Student FC)

The young forward has dazzled the league with his dribbling skills, which has seen him coast past players easily. He also has a great tackling sense, which comes handy when he has to track back and help his defence out. His vision is outstanding and he definitely has a bright future ahead of him.

Dipesh Yadav (Panthers FC)

Dipesh Yadav is one of the best attacking midfielders in the league. He has an amazing footwork and ball control. This, coupled with his pace, makes him extremely tough to guard when he is in full flow. He also has a powerful shot on him making him a potent attacking threat.

Aditya Chopra (Storm Youth)

The young stalwart has impressed everyone with his all round skills. He has been on the end of assists while also being the playmaker and providing for his teammates. Even at such a young age, he has been able to shoulder the responsibilities of carrying his team on his shoulders.

His free kicks are accurate and deadly and he is a player who will make giant strides in the near future.

Varun Joneja (Highflyers FC)

Varun Joneja is a quick-footed striker with an eye for goal. His understanding of the game allows him to switch amongst the forward three positions, making him invaluable to his team. He has a great sense of positioning and finds himself in the right place at the right time.

Shravan Chowdhary (Ultimate FC)

One of the best young prospects in the league, Shravan Chowdhary has been key for Ultimate putting up a fight in the second half of the season. He is a young player still honing his skills but has all the ingredients which can make him a great striker in the future.