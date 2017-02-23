The Premier League and UK Department for International Trade announce The Football Movement 2017

by Press Release News 23 Feb 2017, 18:39 IST

The Football Movement, jointly hosted by India On Track, is being held in partnership with the Premier League’s Indian broadcast partner Star Sports

The UK Department for International Trade (DIT) together with India on Track (IOT) and the Premier League will bring key British and Indian football clubs, sports organisations and businesses together at the second holding of ‘The Football Movement’ conference in Mumbai. This football conference, which takes place on March 2nd and 3rd, will give a platform to clubs, businesses and experts from India and the United Kingdom to interact and explore commercial opportunities in the sport.

The Football Movement, jointly hosted by India On Track, is being held in partnership with the Premier League’s Indian broadcast partner Star Sports. This two-­day conference will feature keynote speakers including Richard Scudamore, Executive Chairman of the Premier League, St.John Gould, Director for UK Trade and Economics, India at the British High Commission and senior representatives of the Indian Super League and Premier League clubs. Panel sessions, workshops and keynote speeches will provide a platform for UK and Indian businesses to discuss potential opportunities and the sustainability of the game in India’s emerging football sector.

A delegation of UK businesses and top British football clubs are participating in the conference as part of DIT’s ‘Sport is GREAT’ campaign. The delegation includes top football companies such as; Amaven, Alad, Baltic Publications, Final Third Sports Media, PwC, Deltatre, AVC Immedia, Barriers International India, Steer Davies Gleave and senior management from the following clubs; Arsenal, Southampton, Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford and Charlton Athletic.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Strengthening the Football Ecosystem in India’. It will focus on the broader aspects of the game, with a view to assessing the current landscape in greater detail. The conference seeks to address the core pillars of modern-­day football such as commercial sustainability, youth development, leagues and competitions, broadcasting, support services as well as the role of corporates through CSR.

St.John Gould, Director for UK Trade and Economics, India at the British High Commission, New Delhi will deliver the welcome address at the conference, which will be attended by distinguished panelists and speakers, including industry leaders, policy-­ makers, investors, and pioneers in the field of commerce of football, from both India and the UK.