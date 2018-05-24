Top 5 US players in MLS

With Wayne Rooney set to join Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the US, the focus will more than ever be on the MLS - but it is not all about imports.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s move to MLS sparked fresh interest in the USA’s premier soccer competition, which is arguably at its strongest since its inception in 1994.

Wayne Rooney is set to join his former Manchester United team-mate in the competition in the days ahead, with the former England captain expected to join DC United. No doubt, his move to the US will see the stature of the competition increase even more.

But the league is not simply a retirement home for foreign superstars, there is a strong batch of home players in the league, with around half of the top American players currently turning out at home.

Here are five of the outstanding US national players currently playing in the league:

Michael Bradley

At 30 years old, Michael Bradley is still recognized as one of the foremost stars of the game in America, where he plays for Toronto FC.

The New Jersey-born midfielder is the son of former national team coach Bob Bradley, though he has certainly not been reliant on his father to make a name for himself in the game.

Indeed, he has played in three of Europe’s finest leagues, turning out most notably for Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, Aston Villa (three times) in the Premier League and over 40 times for Roma in a two-season stint in Serie A.

This globe-trotting nature has allowed him to pick up four different languages, all of which he speaks fluently.

It took one of the highest wage offers in the league to entice him back to North America in 2014, where he has helped Toronto FC win the playoffs.

He is by no means a spectacular player. Indeed, he is best known for his industry and physicality, although he is very versatile in terms of his role in the heart of the midfield and is a player who is not without technical merits.

During this time, he has amassed a staggering 140 appearances for the US national team, scoring 17 goals in the process.