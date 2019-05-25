×
Tomasz Tchorz appointed as Mohun Bagan's assistant coach

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
64   //    25 May 2019, 15:40 IST

Tomasz has worked with Mohun Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna previously
Tomasz has worked with Mohun Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna previously

Mohun Bagan have roped in Tomasz Tchorz as their new assistant coach for the upcoming season. Spanish manager Kibu Vicuna was already roped in by the century-old club and is expected to arrive by June. Tomasz is a UEFA A and UEFA A Elite Youth Diploma holder and has experience in working in various European countries like Portugal, Lithuania, England, and Netherlands.

Tomasz is a graduate of the postgraduate program of Master of Business Administration (MBA) – Sports Management at the Maastricht School of Management. Not only that, he has undergone coaching lessons in various top-notch European clubs like Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal), VFL Wolfsburg (Germany), Southampton FC (England) and Benfica (Portugal).

His previous stints were with Wisla Plock SA (Poland) and FK Trakai (Lithuania). Kibu was the head coach in each of the two clubs. Tomasz also worked with the youth teams of Wisła Kraków Academy (Poland), CF Belenenses Academy (Portugal), Legia Warszawa Academy (Poland) and Sporting Clube De Portugal Academy (Portugal).

Ranjan Chowdhury was also appointed as one of the assistant coaches for the upcoming season. Overall, Mohun Bagan have been spending a lot in the transfer market this summer having already secured the services of veteran defenders Ashutosh Mehta and Dhanachandra Singh from FC Pune City and Jamshedpur FC respectively.

The Mariners conceded a total of 28 goals in the previous season, which was a real concern for them in the previous season. The management is trying to solidify the teams defence line ahead of the new season. It is also rumored that the green and maroon brigade is inching closer to signing a striker, but the name is not yet disclosed. Mohun Bagan had a disappointing I-League last season, having finished at the fifth spot. Hopefully, the new setup will yield them better results in the following season much to the joy of their passionate supporters.

Tags:
I-League 2018-19 Mohun Bagan Indian Football
