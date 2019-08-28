Top 5 highest rated MLS players in FIFA 19

Real Salt Lake v Los Angeles Galaxy

Major League Soccer is currently home to several global superstars despite not being among the most popular leagues in world football.

The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Bastian Schweinsteiger have all won numerous personal and team accolades across Europe and have chosen to head to North-America to the spend the twilight years of their careers.

With FIFA 20, the game's newest edition set to release on the 27th of September, there have been whispers of the new player rating although we're yet to have official confirmation at this point.

The game is set to come with its fair share of alterations when it comes to player ratings but the likes of Ibrahimovic and Vela are expected to retain their spots as some of the best players in the league.

On that note, let's look at the top-five highest rated MLS players in FIFA 19.

#5 Cristian Pavon

Rating: 80/RW

Boca Juniors v Argentinos Juniors - Copa de la Superliga 2019

Cristian Pavon was snapped up by LA Galaxy on an initial loan deal and the Argentinian winger endeared himself to the fans immediately, scoring against cross-town rivals LAFC in a 3-3 draw.

Pavon was subject to interest from Arsenal last summer but a deal failed to materialize, allowing Galaxy to snap him up.

The Argentinian international will be pivotal for his side and could form a lethal partnership alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

#4 - Wayne Rooney

Rating: 80/ST

England v United States - International Friendly 2019 Campeones Cup

Wayne Rooney needs no introduction and the fact that a player of his quality and stature rejected advances from across Europe in favor of a move to North-America was a startling example of the lure of the MLS.

The former England captain currently has 11 goals in 25 appearances for DC United this season and is sure to go down as one of the all-time greats upon retirement.

Rooney has agreed a deal in principle with Derby County and is set to move to the Championship side upon conclusion of the 2019 MLS season.

#3 - Josef Martinez

Rating: 81/ST

Josef Martinez

Josef Martinez in recent seasons has established himself as one of the most potent attackers in the MLS and his tally of 22 goals in 27 appearances is second only to Carlos Vela's 27 strikes this season.

The Venezuelan's goal tally is further evidence of how deadly he is in front of goal and at this stage of the season, the Atalanta United striker is joint second in the goalscoring charts, alongside Ibrahimovic.

#2 - Carlos Vela

Rating: 81/RW

Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela is currently the league's top-scorer with an astounding return of 27 goals in 26 appearances for Los Angles FC.

The Mexican international was formerly on the books of Arsenal but has since then established himself as one of the leading attractions of the MLS, scoring goals at an unbelievable rate.

#1 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Rating: 85/ST

Real Salt Lake v Los Angeles Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has graced the MLS with his brilliant best despite opting to go to North-America in the twilight years of his career.

The former Sweden captain made a name for himself as one of the most sought-after strikers of his generation in his time in Europe and has carried on his goalscoring exploits to the MLS.

Ibrahimovic has 22 goals in 22 games for LA Galaxy this season and is currently locked in a battle with Carlos Vela to finish as the league's top-scorer.