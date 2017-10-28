Top 5 Indian national football team matches under Stephen Constantine

India showed their strength in these matches.

Udanta Singh (No 10) against Laos

Indian football players are reportedly unhappy with head coach Stephen Constantine and seeking for his removal from the post citing he is not technically good enough for the national team job. It is learned that five senior players already approached AIFF general secretary Kushal Das regarding the matter.

Interestingly, under him, India have qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2019 which would be held in UAE.

Since he was appointed as India’s head coach for the second time in 2015, we have seen some ups and downs under his guidance. India achieved their best ever FIFA ranking (96) in 21 years under his badge while India suffered as many as seven defeats in the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifier.

Here we take a look at top 5 international matches under Stephen Constantine on his second stint with team India.

#5 India vs Laos (IGA Stadium, Guwahati)

Date: 7 June 2016

Venue: IGA Stadium, Guwahati

Result: India 6-1 Laos

After a disappointing outing in the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers where India managed only one win and lost seven, it was time to regain India’s pride and qualify for AFC Asian Cup qualifying round. India managed to skip past Nepal 2-0 on aggregate before facing Laos on the way to the qualifying round. India bagged a 1-0 victory against Laos in the first leg away from home.The second leg was held at Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium and India triumphed with a thumping 6-1 victory over Laos after being one goal down.

Jeje netted twice and one each goal from Sumeet Passi, Sandesh Jhingan, Mohammed Rafique and Fulganco Cardozo scripted one of the biggest ever victory for team India. This win confirmed India's spot in AFC Cup 2019 qualifier and a consolation for Stephen Constantine after series of poor outings.